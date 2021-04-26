Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Thong Bikini As She Passionately Makes Out With Travis Barker

Can Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance get any hotter? He held his thong-bikini clad GF in his arms as they adoringly kissed each other in the Utah desert.

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker are on a romantic getaway to one of the Kar-Jenner‘s favorite resorts, the luxurious, five-star Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah. While the pair have their own private villa with a pool, Kourtney and Travis donned swimwear for a hike up an orange sandstone formation for the ultimate kissing photo. The Blink 182 drummer held the 42-year-old beauty in his arms as she wrapped her legs around his waist in the Mon. Apr. 26 Instagram snapshot.

Kourtney’s nearly bare backside was visible, as she wore the tiniest of thong bikini bottoms as Travis, 45, held on to her perky derriere. Just a small string from the two-piece’s top tied around the middle of her back, as the neck string wasn’t visible thanks to her long, thick braid, as well as a funky scarf tied around her head. But whatever the swimsuit looked like from the front, there wasn’t much of it, as Kourtney’s bare side of her right breast pressing against Travis was visible in the photo.

The mother of three captioned the photo “Just Like Heaven” and Travis was quick to comment “EVERYTHING” along with a black heart emoji. Fans fawned over the photo and are so happy that Kourtney has found love again with Travis. User @edonajetishi commented, “@travisbarker finalllyyy she finds someone amazing,” while @karmakadet begged him, “@travisbarker put a ring on it already.” User @horrorwhorewitch420 told the rocker, “@travisbarker thank you for finally loving her the way she deserves,” while @daily_news_gossip wrote, “@travisbarker make her happy y’all look good together. I’m here for it.”

While Kourtney shared their kissing photo as it’s own post, she showed off other aspects of their romantic getaway in her IG stories. In one video. a dreamy candlelit hallway inside their villa could be seen, while she included an incredible view from their private patio looking across the desert to tall sandstone walls at sunset. In a photo she time stamped as 8:22am Monday, Kourtney showed off their private swimming pool, a telescope set up to view the night sky later on and a fire pit with several chairs around it where the couple can cuddle and stay warm while stargazing.

Kourtney’s no stranger to Amangiri. She spent Memorial Day weekend in 2020 there with her children and her ex Scott Disick , 37. He was fresh off his breakup with girlfriend of three years Sofia Richie, 22, and Kourt wanted to make sure he wasn’t alone and was surrounded by the love of their kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Now she’s returned to the luxurious resort and finally getting some actual passion and romance this time around.