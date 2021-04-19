Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Snuggle On Romantic Beach Date — See Steamy Pics & Video

Kourtney Kardashian and BF Travis Barker hit up Laguna Beach, where they frolicked in the ocean and cuddled on the sand for her 42nd birthday.

Travis Barker and girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian had a hot beach getaway for her 42nd birthday, as the couple headed south to spend it in gorgeous Laguna Beach, CA. They hit up one of the city’s stunning beaches on Apr. 18, where the pair blended in with plenty of other sun seekers. But between his heavily tattooed shirtless body (and head!) and her waist-length Cher hair and perky visible derriere thanks to a black thong, fans managed to take photos and video of the couple. You can see the pics and video here.

There was no mistaking how crazy in love Travis and Kourtney are, as she snuggled up to him as they cuddled in the sand. At one point the mom of three rolled atop the Blink 182 drummer to give him a passionate kiss, and they were also photographed holding hands while staring out at the ocean.

At one point the two ventured into the water for a quick dip, and when they got back to their blanket Kourtney kneeled beside Travis. He gave her a playful pats and rubs on her nearly bare backside, thanks to the tiny thong bikini she was wearing. The two later moved their set up closer to the water, where Kourtney put her arms around Travis as they snuggled and showed off plenty of PDA as they looked out at the ocean.

It’s no wonder Kourt and Travis looked so passionate, as he declared to the world how madly in love he is with her in his Instagram birthday tribute on Apr. 19. Travis showed a photo of Kourtney sitting on his lap while they wildly made out, along with other photos of them holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other while standing next to a fire pit. “I F*****G LOVE YOU!” the musician captioned the post. “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Kourtney and Travis had been friends for years, but their feelings shifted from platonic to romantic at the end of 2020. He was leaving flirty comments on her Instagram page, and the two went on a getaway to Palm Springs in late Jan. 2021. The couple went Instagram official on Feb. 16, showing a photo of their hands lovingly intertwined. Ever since they’ve blended their families by taking their kids on ski trips together, and Kourtney has actively called Travis “my boyfriend.”