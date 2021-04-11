See Message

Travis Barker Admits He ‘Dreams About Sex’ With Kourtney Kardashian ‘All Day’ Long

Travis Barker took to Instagram to share a colorful photo of himself drumming along with a telling caption and tagged his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker, 45, is continuing to prove he’s not shy about expressing his feelings for girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 41, in public! The Blink 182 drummer, who went official with their relationship in Feb., shared a shirtless photo of himself sitting at his drum set outside while in front of a set of red chairs and blue, pink, and yellow balloons on Apr. 10 and added a caption that admitted he’s had sex on his mind. “All day I dream about sex w/ you,” it read.

Although he didn’t mention Kourt in the caption, he did tag her and once it was shared, he received a lot of responses. “Awww Kourtney forever ❤️❤️❤️,” one follower wrote while another pointed out, “dude you really are an idol, good drummer.” A third called him a “rock star” and many more wrote about how his caption was similar to the lyrics in the song “A.D.I.D.A.S.” by Korn.

Travis’ latest eye-catching post comes after he and Kourtney have regularly been making headlines with their romance and public adoring messages to each other. In Mar., Travis took to his Instagram story to share a photo of a note that read “i love you” along with a black heart and tagged his lady love in it. Before that, he shared a different note from her that read, “To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

In addition to the notes, Travis showed off a tattoo of Kourtney’s first name on his chest when he was photographed shirtless on Apr. 8. The new ink, which sits among his many other tattoos on his completely filled chest, was written in cursive and was placed in an area close to his heart. So far, we haven’t seen any tattoos on Kourtney, but this relationship is definitely going strong so you never know!

Travis and Kourtney were friends for years before they decided to turn things romantic earlier this year. There’s always been rumors about their status, but this is the first time they’re going public with the relationship so that’s an indication that things could be serious. Since their Instagram debut as a couple, they’ve been seen on numerous PDA-filled outings and look as happy as can be together.