Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian & More Send Love To Kourtney On Her 42nd Birthday — See Tributes & Pics

Kourtney Kardashian’s family is showing her so much love on her 42nd birthday! See the sweet messages from her sisters and mom Kris.

Kourtney Kardashian is being showered with tributes on her birthday! The gorgeous Poosh founder is celebrating her 42nd year and her family — including proud mama Kris Jenner, 65, and sisters Kim Kardashian, 40, and Khloe, 36 — took to social media to celebrate. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kourtney @kourtneykardash!!!!” Kris began in her caption, posted on Sunday, April 18. The mom of six included an adorable throwback photo of her snuggling a toddler-aged Kourt from the early ’80s.

“I am beyond proud of the amazing woman you are… you are the most fabulous mommy, daughter, sister, friend, and auntie and you are an inspiration and such a beautiful source of love and support to all of us!” the Safely founder added, referencing Kourtney’s three kids with Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. “Have the most magical day filled with all of the joy you deserve… I love you beyond measure and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. I love and adore you, Mommy,” she signed off, sharing several photos of Kourtney over the years. The pair looked so cute in matching pink outfits from another ’80s moment, and were absolutely glowing in a more recent vacation photo.

Kim followed suit with a slew of pictures, opening with a hysterical one trying some sort of facial treatment. “Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash! The person on this planet I’ve known the longest!” the KKW Beauty founder began. “The person that will try any beauty treatment with me LOL about Kourt…There’s NO ONE like you! You always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others ideals are and I admire that so much!” she said of her older sister.

The girls looked so cute in a old school snap with matching striped shirts and headbands, sizzling in another from Paris Fashion Week in Feb. 2020 when they twinned yet again in latex outfits. “You always stick up for what’s right and have become the best therapist a girl could ask for! I love you too the end of time and beyond! Have the best birthday, you deserve it all!!!” the SKIMS CEO added.

Shortly after Kim’s post, Khloe penned a beautiful tribute for her “soulmate” Kourt. “Happy birthday my beautiful cutie pie @kourtneykardash!!! You are my soulmate!! My partner in every way. In any lifetime I will find you. I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that,” the Good American founder began, including a slightly blurry photo from their recent Miami trip for the Goodtime Hotel opening. “You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. You are my best friend, my wrestling partner, you are the Danny Devito to my Arnold Schwarzenegger #Twins!!” she added.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Khloe tribute without some laughs: True‘s mom added several embarrassing moments of Kourtney, including an LOL-worthy one of her “pee saga” behind a garbage can. Kourt says in the video, while crouched behind a dumpster, “I just want you to know there are people that love my pee sagas…and whoever is driving by is going to love it.” In another, Kourtney showed off her “full-throttle” split skills while ex Scott was in disbelief.

Khloe continued her sweet message for Kourtney. “I vow that I will always try and help you find a place to pee in any lifetime. We annoy everyone around us when we are together. (They just jealous)…Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of,” she wrote. “Honestly, without you, my life would feel empty. My life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! For the rest of your life, You deserve only magical things!”

“In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you, protect you and respect you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!” she finished, hilariously referencing Kourtney’s nickname Jane Fonda (Khloe’s is Suzanne Somers). Kourtney was clearly moved by the message, replying back in the comments. “Ok now I’m crying and I’m not sure wether it’s the caption or the pee video…I love you for all eternity,” the Poosh founder posted.