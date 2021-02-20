Scott Disick Has Lunch With Kim Kardashian’s Ex-BFF Larsa Pippen & Amelia Hamlin In Miami

Scott Disick doesn’t appear to have any bad blood with Larsa Pippen! The ‘KUWTK’ star hung out with Larsa and Jonathan Cheban while vacationing in Miami with Amelia Hamlin.

The Kardashian sisters may have unfollowed Larsa Pippen, 46, on social media but that’s not stopping Scottie Pippen, 37, from hanging out with her. The Flip It Like Disick star showed off his newly dyed pink hair as he stepped out for lunch with Scottie Pippen‘s ex in Miami, Florida on Saturday, Feb. 20. Larsa and Scott were also joined by his youngest son Reign, 6, his latest flame Amelia Hamlin, 19, Kim Kardashian‘s longtime BFF Jonathan Cheban. The group were seated outdoors at South Beach’s Carpaccio as they dined.

Reign’s adorable mohawk could be seen in one photo as he popped into the frame, while dad Scott proudly rocked his fresh new look. The reality star arrived in Miami with a platinum blonde look last week, changing to the bright pink hue on Feb. 19. It’s unclear what motivated the change, however, Scott’s barber Luis Rivera made some hints in a makeover post shared to Instagram. “Here I am posing for the photo with the great @letthelordbewithyou after dying his hair and cutting it,” the Miami-based barber wrote in Spanish. “Opportunities come and you have to be ready at the moment to receive them and be sure that the doors are open for you. Let your humility, responsibility and good work insure that they never close!” he added.

Scott and Larsa have known each other for years through her former friendships with the Kardashian sisters, including Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41. The KarJenner clan quietly unfollowed the The Real Housewives of Miami alum in the spring of 2020, leading fans to speculate about what the potential drama could be. “Things happened. And our relationship had gotten to a place that was just a weird, ugly place…I never thought it would happen,” Larsa admitted on Jason Lee‘s Hollywood Unlocked podcast on Feb. 16 of her falling out with the KarJenner clan. Despite the drama, she said she still “loves” them and doesn’t want to be “petty” — but confessed she felt “betrayed.”

“If they come for me then, karma’s a b—-,” Larsa went on, noting that she doesn’t want to have further drama with them. She denied being “toxic,” and said she is usually told she has “the best energy.” She added, “I don’t feel threatened…I don’t perceive things negatively…this happened for a reason…clearly everyone has moved on with their lives. Kim and I were like best friends. We told each other everything. Everything.”