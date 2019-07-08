Larsa Pippen Claims There Were ‘Other Situations’ With Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Before Scandal

Larsa Pippen opened up about the cheating scandal in a new podcast interview and revealed there’s more to the story than what the public knows.

Khloe Kardashian‘s friend Larsa Pippen, 45, didn’t hesitate to speak her truth about what went down between Jordyn Woods, 21, and Tristan Thompson, 28, in Feb. and she’s even insinuating that there may have been some chemistry between the two before the now infamous cheating scandal. In an interview with the Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED] podcast on June 24, the blonde beauty, who was the first one to tell the KarJenners about the Jordyn and Tristan situation when it happened, talked about how things unfolded on that day. She went ahead and called Kim Kardashian to tell her about the hookup, and although she didn’t believe her at first, Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, did.

“I called Kim. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way,’” Larsa said on the podcast. “Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it.’” When asked why Kourtney was so willing to believe it, Larsa admitted that there was a sense that something wasn’t right between Jordyn and Tristan in the past. “Because there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room,” she explained.

Although Larsa didn’t go into details about the “other situations” it definitely got our attention and seemed to give a different story from the one Jordyn told on Red Table Talk shortly after the incident happened. During that appearance, Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan but also explained that it was a shock and that Tristan was the first one to kiss her. The former best friend of Kylie Jenner, 21, also apologized for her wrongdoings but it hasn’t seemed to fix her relationship with any of the KarJenners, as they continue to remain distant from one another.