Scott Disick, 37, Rocks Blonde Makeover As He Holds Hands With Model Amelia Hamlin, 19, In Miami

Scott Disick stepped out on Miami Beach with a dramatic blonde hair makeover. The ‘KUWTK’ star showed off the new look while having a romantic beach date with Amelia Hamlin!

He’s got a new companion and now new hair, too. Scott Disick, 37, debuted a platinum blonde hair makeover while hitting Miami Beach in Florida with model Amelia Hamlin, 19, on Friday, Feb. 12. The bleached-blonde ‘do was a dramatic 180 from the brunette hair that Scott has been rocking since…well, forever! You can see Scott’s blonde makeover, here.

Scott Disick pictured with his old hair about a month ago in Jan. 2021. (Courtesy of Instagram/@letthelordbewithyou)

Ever since Scott made his debut on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, the E! star has kept his mane a rich brown color. Sure, the Flip It Like Disick host has changed it up here and there by growing out his hair or shaving it, but being blonde is a new move in Scott’s hair playbook. Well, unless you count the time he wore a blonde wig as part of his Barbie and Ken couple’s Halloween costume with his ex, Sofia Richie, in 2019.

Scott channeled Ken and Barbie’s style, too, in the new photos of his hair makeover. The father of three rocked neon pink Nike swim shorts and a tie-dye button shirt in a different shade of pink for his stroll on the beach with Amelia, which the model wore a leopard print bikini and dainty gold body chain for. They showed off some subtle PDA, too: at one point they held hands, and Scott even put his arm around Amelia’s back in another photo.

Scott jetted off to Miami on Thursday night, Feb. 12, which he revealed in a photo of a staircase leading to a jet. “Going going,” Scott wrote over the post on his Instagram Story.

Scott and Amelia were first spotted together during Halloween in Oct. 2020, and have been hanging out together ever since. They even took a trip to Mexico for New Year’s Eve, but “Scott and Amelia are still just having fun and it’s nothing serious,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of January. They haven’t put an official label on their relationship since then, either (at least, not in public social media posts or interviews).

“Amelia knows that she’s young and has really spent the last couple of years finding herself and focusing on what she wants to do with her life,” our source from January also told us, explaining Lisa Rinna‘s daughter’s ambiguous relationship status with Scott at the time. “Her focus is not necessarily on having a boyfriend right now.”