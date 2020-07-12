22 Stars Looking Sexy In Animal Print Bikinis: Sofia Richie, Selena Gomez & More

Animal print bikinis are a great go-to style for summer, and these stars are showing us just how to rock the sexy look!

What better way to look fierce and frisky this summer than with an animal print bikini!? From leopard spots to tiger stripes to snakeskin and more, swimsuits come in all different kinds of animal prints — and our favorite celebs have worn them all! Sofia Richie, Selena Gomez, Maren Morris and more stars all slayed in the animal print bikini trend over the years.

Sofia wore her leopard print two-piece while riding on a luxurious yacht with her then-boyfriend, Scott Disick, in Australia. The teeny-tiny bottoms were held up with nothing but thin strings on each side of Sofia’s waist, and the triangle top tied around her neck. Sofia rocked the look while wearing minimal makeup and her hair pulled back, and she looked stunning as she posed for photos on the boat.

Meanwhile, Selena looked amazing while wearing a zebra print bikini to take a dip in the pool. The singer’s swimsuit also tied around her neck, while the bottoms were a bit more sturdy. Selena completed her poolside look with her hair pulled back in a messy ponytail, and she went makeup-free. On the same trip, she wore the swimsuit while carrying a beverage into the water with her.

Britney Spears, 38, rocked a zebra-print two-piece to lounge around at her pool in 2019. The “Work B**CH” singer’s body has never looked better, and she flaunted her flat abs and toned thighs and arms in the ultra tiny bikini. Models like Gigi Hadid, 25, and Ashley Graham, 32, love a good animal print bikini, too. Gigi did a photoshoot for Seafolly Australia in — where else — Miami Beach, where she was spotted frolicking in the surf while wearing a modern update on the zebra pattern. The shelf bra top and wide waist band were a cool alternative to the typical bikini.

Ashley went full glam in hot pink and leopard during a photoshoot for her own brand, Swimsuits for All. And guess what? It’s reversible! To see more pics of sexy celebs wearing animal print bikinis, like Irina Shayk, 34, and Larsa Pippen, 46, scroll through our gallery above.