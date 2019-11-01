Scott Disick Sports Bleached Blonde Hair In Barbie & Ken Couples’ Costume With Sofia Richie

Scott Disick debuted blonde locks for his Halloween costume with Sofia Richie, as the pair dressed as Barbie and Ken for the big day.

If one thing’s for sure, it’s that Scott Disick, 36, certainly knows how to commit! The Flip It Like Disick star showed off his bleached blonde locks in a new pic that his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 21, posted to her Instagram page on Oct. 31. The pair — who have been dating for two years — hit the nail on the head with their couple’s costume for Halloween this year, opting to dress as one of the most iconic couples in history: Barbie and Ken!

Scott sported nearly white-blonde hair, along with a trimmed beard, red and white striped top, and red pants for the big night, and looked very much like the spitting image of Ken. His beautiful girlfriend, Sofia, opted for a black and white striped strapless dress that showed off her incredible curves perfectly. The 21-year-old model wore her gorgeous blonde hair up in a bouncy, high ponytail, and finished off her look by adding red lipstick and flirty lashes. These two seriously are the real life Barbie and Ken!

Fans couldn’t get enough of the pair’s iconic costume. “Y’all won!” one fan wrote, while another said, “LMFAO I LOVE IT 😍😍😭,” and another wrote, “The bangs have made their appearance 🔥.” To say that social media users approved of the reality stars’ costumes is an understatement! Along with the sincere comments fans posted, hundreds of heart-eye emojis and fire emojis made their way into the comments section, too.

Just one day prior, Sofia got into the Halloween spirit when she dressed as Sleeping Beauty and donned a curve-hugging, hot pink mini dress, complete with long sleeves and a white, fluffy collar. The blonde bombshell also wore a crown on her head, and looked flawless as she posed for the camera. “Sleeping Beauty was woke last night,” she captioned the pic.