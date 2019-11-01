See Pic
Hollywood Life

Scott Disick Sports Bleached Blonde Hair In Barbie & Ken Couples’ Costume With Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick
BACKGRID
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Lisa Rinna attends the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party on October 25, 2019 at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Blac ChynaCelebrities out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Oct 2019
La La Anthony transforms into an eye-popping Maleficent as she pairs racy lingerie with evil queen's horns and wings for Halloween in NYC Pictured: La La Anthony Ref: SPL5125828 311019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
David Harbour and Lily Allen goof around as Kris Jenner and Jack Nicholson at NYC Halloween Bash. The couple laughed and looked extremely in Love . Pictured: David Harbour,Lily Allen Ref: SPL5125818 011119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.

Scott Disick debuted blonde locks for his Halloween costume with Sofia Richie, as the pair dressed as Barbie and Ken for the big day.

If one thing’s for sure, it’s that Scott Disick, 36, certainly knows how to commit! The Flip It Like Disick star showed off his bleached blonde locks in a new pic that his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 21, posted to her Instagram page on Oct. 31. The pair — who have been dating for two years — hit the nail on the head with their couple’s costume for Halloween this year, opting to dress as one of the most iconic couples in history: Barbie and Ken!

Scott sported nearly white-blonde hair, along with a trimmed beard, red and white striped top, and red pants for the big night, and looked very much like the spitting image of Ken. His beautiful girlfriend, Sofia, opted for a black and white striped strapless dress that showed off her incredible curves perfectly. The 21-year-old model wore her gorgeous blonde hair up in a bouncy, high ponytail, and finished off her look by adding red lipstick and flirty lashes. These two seriously are the real life Barbie and Ken!

Fans couldn’t get enough of the pair’s iconic costume. “Y’all won!” one fan wrote, while another said, “LMFAO I LOVE IT 😍😍😭,” and another wrote, “The bangs have made their appearance 🔥.” To say that social media users approved of the reality stars’ costumes is an understatement! Along with the sincere comments fans posted, hundreds of heart-eye emojis and fire emojis made their way into the comments section, too. 

View this post on Instagram

Ken&Barb👫

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Just one day prior, Sofia got into the Halloween spirit when she dressed as Sleeping Beauty and donned a curve-hugging, hot pink mini dress, complete with long sleeves and a white, fluffy collar. The blonde bombshell also wore a crown on her head, and looked flawless as she posed for the camera. “Sleeping Beauty was woke last night,” she captioned the pic.