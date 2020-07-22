See Messages
Larsa Pippen Breaks Silence After All The Kardashians Unfollow Her On Instagram Amid Kanye Drama

While the Kardashians are dealing with the drama involving Kim’s husband Kanye West, they’ve all suddenly unfollowed family friend Larsa Pippen on Instagram. Now she’s speaking out about it.

There’s more drama going down in the Kardashian family than Kanye West‘s explosive tweetstorm and very public meltdown. The sisters — Kourtney, Kim and Khloe — have been longtime pals with Larsa Pippen, but they’ve stopped following her on Instagram. And Larsa, 46, is no longer following the sisters right back! The estranged wife of former NBA star Scottie Pippen broke her silence via Twitter on July 22 after fans noticed the apparent friendship termination on the ‘gram.

Larsa didn’t directly name the Kardashians, but took what appeared to be a slight swipe by saying she’s focusing her attention on her “relationships in real life.”  She wrote, “I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media.I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life.” But the thing is, Larsa IS… or at least WAS friends with them in real life, as she’s been photographed out with the sisters on numerous occasions, grabbing dinner or hitting the town. Not just in L.A., but even in Miami!

Larsa followed it up with a second tweet — again not naming Kardashians or Kanye — by writing, “Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness.” She hinted something might be up on July 20 when Larsa posted an Instagram photo modeling a skin-tight minidress, then wrote in the caption, “Drama free zone.” By the morning of July 21, fans on Twitter began noticing the mutual Instagram unfollowings.

Larsa has deleted nearly all photos of the Kardashian sisters from her IG page. She also invited a number of her pals to her mansion for her 46th birthday bash held on July 9, and there were no Kardashians in attendance. Similarly, Larsa was absent from Khloe’s 36th birthday party on June 27.

The Kardashian sisters haven’t given any indication as to why they’ve unfollowed Larsa, but Kim, 39, and her mom Kris Jenner, 64, have been busy in crisis mode dealing with Kanye’s tweet storms over the past two nights. He accused both his wife and mother-in-law of trying to “lock him up,” and claimed he wanted to divorce Kim after she allegedly had a meeting at a hotel with rapper Meek Mill over prison reform. He also referred to Kris as “Kris Jong-Un,” in an apparent comparison to North Korea’s dictator. Ye has since deleted all of the accusatory tweets.

Kim in turn responded with a lengthy Instagram post on July 22, where she explained, “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”