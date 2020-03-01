Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Stun In Skintight Latex Outfits At Kanye’s Sunday Service In Paris

Kourtney Kardashian looked like she stepped off the set of a superhero movie, as she stunned in a full-body latex outfit, with sister Kim.

Kim Kardashian, 39, stepped out for her husband’s Sunday Service in Paris with sis Kourtney Kardashian, 40, on March 1. The duo both rocked skintight latex outfits that were super curve-hugging — and they looked incredible! Kourtney donned a burgundy top with structured shoulders along with matching trousers as she held hands with her daughter Penelope Disick, 7. She accessorized with a pair of knee-high black boots, a small black handbag, and black shades covering her eyes. Little Penelope looked super cute in an oversized black pantsuit with gold embroidery, as she carried a black handbag and pulled her brunette tresses back into a low ponytail.

Younger sis Kim was also dressed like something out of a superhero movie as she rocked a skintight mustard latex outfit, including a blazer and matching top. She also wore mustard trousers and a pair of open-toed pumps. She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail and carried a clutch, as she attended husband Kanye West‘s, 42, religious service with their daughter North West, 6. North was equally dressed to impress in a black leather pantsuit including a blazer and matching pants. She also wore a grey top and pulled her hair up into two adorable buns.

Also in attendance at the service was model Joan Smalls, 31, who shared snaps of the event on her Instagram stories. She posted a video of the service in full swing with performers clad in white. Kanye’s religious choir and prayer group has held services across the United States, and now internationally, but is not yet registered under the United States code as a church. He recently held a service in his hometown of Chicago while he and him were in town for the NBA All-Star Game.

Although everything seems to be fine between Kourtney and Kim now, it’s been revealed that the “rift” between the sisters gets worse in the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I might need an attorney when that first episode comes out,” Kim joked during an interview with lawyer Laura Wasser on her All’s Fair With Laura Wasser podcast on Tuesday, February 11. Fans of the show were already witnessed to Kim & Kourt’s falling out at the end of the last season when they were at odds with one another about the responsibilities of filming the reality series. The Poosh founder explained that she prioritized being a mom over a reality star while Kim and Khloe Kardashian, 35, felt that they were “picking up the slack” because of their sister’s boundaries.