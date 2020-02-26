See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Makes Kissy Face Next To Daughter North West, 6, During ‘School Drop Off’ — Cute Pic

Kim Kardashian North West
SplashNews
Kim Kardashian, North West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
Houston, TX - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian puts on her Sunday best in a green pantsuit as she's joined by Kanye West and their daughter North leaving to Joel Olsteen's morning service at Lakewood Church in Houston. Kanye looked dapper in an all navy suit while daughter North sported a karate-like outfit and faux nose ring. *Shot on 11/17/19* Pictured: Kanye West, North West, Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim & Kourtney Kardashian attended Kanye West's 'Sunday Services' with daughters North West & Reign and Comedian Dave Chappelle in Calabasas, CA. Kim wears Yeezy Season 5 PVC pumps and carries an Hermes Kelly Pochette Gris bag in asphalt. Pictured: North West,Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5101365 010719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian go shopping at Jeffries with North West while they film scenes for 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' in New York, NY. Boots ‚Äì Yeezy Season 6 in Graphite - ¬£434 Catsuit ‚Äì Yeezy x 2XU Jacket - Yeezy Kourtney Kardashian Outfit - Sunglasses ‚Äì Balenciaga - ¬£375 Boots ‚Äì Yeezy Season 5 Bag ‚Äì Hermes ‚ÄòMini Kelly‚Äô Jeans ‚Äì GRLFRND - ¬£160.64 Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West Ref: SPL5029496 011018 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Political News Editor

Kim Kardashian grabbed her adorable six-year-old, North West, for an impromptu before-school selfie sesh, and the mommy-daughter duo looked super cute during drop off!

Kim Kardashian has a mini me! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 39, posted the sweetest photo of herself with her six-year-old daughter, North West, and they both looked pretty as can be. Kim snapped the February 26 selfie, which you can see below, during school drop off, she revealed in the Instagram’s caption, and the sun was shining bright that morning in Calabasas. North, looking just a little bit sleepy, rocked an adorable school uniform and black zip-up hoodie for her Wednesday, with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Her proud mama was dressed down in a black t-shirt for the busy morning, but already had on immaculate makeup, of course.

If you’re going to make a kissy face, it might as well be showing off the perfect shade of nude lipstick, right? Kim’s Instagram page is chock full of pics of her darling children, and North makes a ton of appearances. Just days before their school photo, Kim posted a series of videos of her eldest rocking out at dad Kanye West‘s Sunday Service. North, wearing all white, grooved out with a bunch of other kids to Kanye’s Jesus is King song, “Selah”. Rocking pigtails, North jumps around and yells “Hallelujah” with her friends. Kim was loving it, and Kanye probably was, too.

Kim loves all four of her children equally, but she feels a special bond with North because they’re so alike, a source close to the KKW founder told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s a very mature little girl,” the source said. “North is actually really helpful with the younger ones which Kim appreciates, too. She sees a lot of herself in North.”

View this post on Instagram

School Drop Off 🤍🤍🤍

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim shares plenty of photos on Instagram of herself, of course. And her latest may just be her most exciting. Kim got to take part in a photoshoot for CR Fashion Book with two of her ultimate heroes: Cher and Naomi Campbell! All three stars dressed up like biker babes for the shoot, rocking all-black looks, including plenty of leather. They all had their hair in huge beehives, too!