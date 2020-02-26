Kim Kardashian Makes Kissy Face Next To Daughter North West, 6, During ‘School Drop Off’ — Cute Pic

Kim Kardashian grabbed her adorable six-year-old, North West, for an impromptu before-school selfie sesh, and the mommy-daughter duo looked super cute during drop off!

Kim Kardashian has a mini me! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 39, posted the sweetest photo of herself with her six-year-old daughter, North West, and they both looked pretty as can be. Kim snapped the February 26 selfie, which you can see below, during school drop off, she revealed in the Instagram’s caption, and the sun was shining bright that morning in Calabasas. North, looking just a little bit sleepy, rocked an adorable school uniform and black zip-up hoodie for her Wednesday, with her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Her proud mama was dressed down in a black t-shirt for the busy morning, but already had on immaculate makeup, of course.

If you’re going to make a kissy face, it might as well be showing off the perfect shade of nude lipstick, right? Kim’s Instagram page is chock full of pics of her darling children, and North makes a ton of appearances. Just days before their school photo, Kim posted a series of videos of her eldest rocking out at dad Kanye West‘s Sunday Service. North, wearing all white, grooved out with a bunch of other kids to Kanye’s Jesus is King song, “Selah”. Rocking pigtails, North jumps around and yells “Hallelujah” with her friends. Kim was loving it, and Kanye probably was, too.

Kim loves all four of her children equally, but she feels a special bond with North because they’re so alike, a source close to the KKW founder told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s a very mature little girl,” the source said. “North is actually really helpful with the younger ones which Kim appreciates, too. She sees a lot of herself in North.”

Kim shares plenty of photos on Instagram of herself, of course. And her latest may just be her most exciting. Kim got to take part in a photoshoot for CR Fashion Book with two of her ultimate heroes: Cher and Naomi Campbell! All three stars dressed up like biker babes for the shoot, rocking all-black looks, including plenty of leather. They all had their hair in huge beehives, too!