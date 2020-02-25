Kim Kardashian & Naomi Campbell Dress Like Biker Babes With Cher For CR Fashion Book — See Pics

Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, and Cher couldn’t have looked better in a black and white photo spread for CR Fashion Book due out March 12.

Get out of the road, because Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian, and Cher are coming through with amazing looks from Issue 16 of CR Fashion Book‘s photoshoot. In the images, Kim, 39, Naomi, 49, and Cher, 73, sported sky-high hairdo that flowed perfectly down their shoulders. The black and white images were pristinely matched by the monocrhomatic outfits the women wore designed by Wolford and Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Dramatic eye-makeup was used to bring out the women’s stunning eyes with winged tips and bold brows capturing their dramatic gazes. Issue 16 is entitled the “Power” issue, and these three women have definitely amassed a lot of power during their respective time in the spotlight.

For fans of the stars — namely Naomi and Kim — it’s quite surprising to see them together. Throughout her career, Kim has drawn a lot of style inspiration from the supermodel. And the comparisons haven’t quite amused Naomi. While attending the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 23, 2019, Naomi was asked about their rumored fashion fueled feud. “Next question,” Naomi responded to the outlet, with a coy smile across her face. Kim’s copycat style has come up in the past, as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has recreated a number of Naomi’s iconic ’90s ensembles.

But even Kim has parsed out her own thoughts on their rumored tense relationship. “[We] laughed that it has become such a big deal because I’ve always been so upfront with her privately about how she is my forever fashion and glam muse,” Kim admitted to People in April 2019. “She is literally one of the most beautiful, iconic people that inspires me fashion and beauty-wise.”

Now, it seems both Naomi and Kim are shifting their focus from frivolous rumors to their humanitarian efforts. For Kim, her work in criminal justice reform has deep roots in her family life and she revealed with the outlet just how much her own children inspired her work. “My evolution on this is probably some combination of growing up, getting married, having kids, and my life being so different than what it was when I was starting out,” she revealed. “Now, I feel like I have a duty to myself and to my children more than the public and I want to be a good role model for my kids.”

As for Naomi, her continued efforts for AIDS research has been the major touchstone of her own philanthropy, and she revealed the very personal way she was inspired to get involved. “Ray [Petri, a fashion stylist] was one of the first people I knew with AIDS,” Naomi shared. “What struck me the most about his sickness, especially the end of it, was how poorly others treated him. Since then, I’ve been a supporter of AIDS research and finding a cure. It’s something I’m still fighting for today. It’s been nearly two and a half decades. I do believe that there is a cure.” With so much incredible work ahead of them, it’s clear that a fashion feud is the least of Naomi and Kim’s concerns.