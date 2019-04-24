Naomi Campbell Seemingly Shades Kim K. When Asked About Rumored Feud Over Her Copycat Style

Kim Kardashian has been taking style inspiration from Naomi Campbell for quite a while now, and the supermodel doesn’t seem to be too thrilled about it based on her response to a question about the situation in this interview!

Naomi Campbell attended the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 23, and on the red carpet, she was asked about rumors of a feud between her and Kim Kardashian, which Kim herself recently shut down. “Next question,” Naomi told Entertainment Tonight, with a slight smirk on her face. Over the last several months, Kim has been recreating several of Naomi’s iconic 90s fashion looks. Naomi has never commented on the copycat style, but, on more than one occasion, she posted a throwback photo on Instagram of herself wearing the same outfit after Kim rocked it in present day.

Kim has not denied that she’s getting her inspiration from Naomi, and recently captioned a photo of herself in one of the imitation looks, “Naomi Forever.” Plus, she told People earlier this month that she’s talked to Naomi about the feud rumors. “[We] laughed that it has become such a big deal because I’ve always been so upfront with her privately about how she is my forever fashion and glam muse,” Kim admitted. “She is literally one of the most beautiful, iconic people that inspires me fashion and beauty-wise.”

It seems Naomi simply doesn’t want to even address the situation, which is why she decided to avoid the question. However, this is not the first time she’s seemingly shaded Kim. Back in 2014, she was asked how she felt about Kim and Kanye West landing a Vogue cover, and laughed while telling Australia’s The Morning Show, “I do not want to comment.”

The hosts pushed her about why, and she continued, “I’m a fashion model and I’ve been working for 28 years, and when you get a Vogue cover, it’s a build in your career. It’s stepping stone to achieve that. And I’m a fashion model, what more can I say?” The show hosts asked if Naomi meant she didn’t think Kimye “earned” their place on Vogue’s cover, and to that, she responded, “Those are your words. I’m being politically correct. That’s Anna Wintour’s choice to put them on the cover of her magazine. Who’s to question it?”