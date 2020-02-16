Why Kim Kardashian ‘Appreciates’ Daughter North West, 6, So Much — ‘She’s A Very Mature Girl’

Kim Kardashian is proud of all four of her kids but there’s one particular reason she’s feeling grateful for her oldest daughter, North, 6.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is feeling the gratitude for her daughter North, 6! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appreciates the fact that her oldest child reminds her a lot of herself and is very helpful with her younger siblings. She’s also loving how the fashionista can also be a tomboy, which has helped them have some awesome mother-daughter outdoor moments.

“North is very girly and has every dress and makeup pallette known to mankind, however, she’s also a tomboy and really into nature and the outdoors,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kim has taken her camping a few times even and personally bought everything she would need to have the full experience. She’s a very mature little girl. All of her kids have very different personalities. North is actually really helpful with the younger ones which Kim appreciates, too. She sees a lot of herself in North.”