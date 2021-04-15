Sarah Howard: 5 Things To Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s BFF & Poosh COO

After more than 20 years of friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, Sarah Howard is also an executive at the reality star’s company, Poosh.

Fans of Kourtney Kardashian will definitely recognize Sarah Howard from the star’s social media pages, as well as various appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years. In addition to being Kourt’s longtime BFF, Sarah also serves as the Chief Content Officer for the 41-year-old’s lifestyle website, Poosh. On the April 15 episode of KUWTK, Kourtney is forced to deal with drama surrounding some of her Poosh employees, which means Sarah will be back on the show as the situation plays out. Here’s more to know about her:

1. Sarah & Kourtney Have Been Friends Since High School

Kourtney and Sarah’s friendship dates back years — they’ve known each other since high school! After high school, the ladies went their separate ways for college. While Kourtney studied at the University of Arizona, Sarah went to Boston University. Sarah has a B.A. in Mass Communication/Media Studies from Boston University, as well as a Master of Fine Arts in Playwriting and Screenwriting from the American Film Institute. Despite being apart during their college years, though, the ladies remained friends and are still besties to this day!

2. Sarah Has Her Own Beauty Blog

Sarah was as savvy business woman even before she started working at Poosh. She has her own beauty blog called Beauty Banter, which she is the founder and editor of. Sarah started the blog in 2006. Sarah is a beauty expert, having previously worked as the Beauty Editor for Interview Magazine and as a contributor to sites like Refinery29 and Style.com. She also previously served as Beauty Editor at The Mirror.

3. What Does Sarah Do At Poosh?

Sarah served as the Chief Operating Officer at Poosh from Jan. 2019 until Dec. 2019. In Jan. 2020, she became the Chief Content Officer. Sarah’s role requires her to focus heavily on the site’s marketing across various platforms. Sarah was by Kourtney’s side from the time that she came up with the idea for Poosh, through its launch and until today!

4. Sarah’s Dad Is Also In The Beauty Industry

Sarah seemed destined to launch a career in the beauty industry. Her dad owns the New York City salon, Pierre Michel, and previously owned Make Up For Ever.

5. Sarah Feuded With Larsa Pippen On ‘KUWTK’

One of Sarah’s biggest screen time moments on KUWTK was when she went on a girls’ trip to Turks & Caicos with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. One of the other women on the trip was Larsa Pippen, who got into it with Sarah on more than one occasion on the trip. It started when Larsa made comments about Sarah’s dating life that Sarah was not cool with. Things escalated during a night out when Sarah wanted to help a woman who was crying in the bathroom, and Larsa shot down the idea.

Kourtney eventually pulled Larsa aside to ask her to tone it down with Sarah. By the end of the episode, which was filmed in 2019, things were cordial between the women. However, since then, Larsa has had a falling out with the Kardashian family and is no longer friends with them.