Larsa Pippen Claims Kanye West ‘Brainwashed’ The KarJenners To Turn Against Her

Four months after the KarJenner sisters unfollowed Larsa Pippen on Instagram, she’s opening up about how she thinks Kanye West played a part in their falling out.

Larsa Pippen blames Kanye West for the end of her friendship with the KarJenner family. Larsa was longtime BFFs with Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, but fans began to speculate that they had a falling out after the sisters unfollowed Larsa on Instagram during the summer of 2020. Now, Larsa is telling all about why she thinks Kanye is the reason behind the drama.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” Larsa said during an interview with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their Hollywood Raw podcast. She added that Kanye used to call her during all hours of the night to “rant,” and that she eventually had to block his number because of it. “I was his go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with X, Y and Z,” she admitted. “How that turned? Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t. I’m drained.”

Larsa said that she’s convinced that this led Kanye to bad mouth her to his wife, Kim, and the rest of her family. “[The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave,” Larsa explained. “If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f***? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like….I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”

She then told another story about why she feels the family has fully turned against her. “[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking….I don’t even know what,” she revealed. “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club and Travis called Kylie [Jenner] and said I was hitting on him. That never happened. I left with the same people I came with. That never freaking happened. I would never do that, I would never in a billion years do that.”

Larsa did admit that the whole situation was “hurtful” for her, but confirmed that she’s doing just fine. “If Kanye feels that he and Kim are better off without me, then let them be without me,” she said. “I’m okay with that. Do I look like I’m suffering? Do I look like I’m in pain? I’m okay. I will survive. Was it hurtful? Yes. But do I have love from a lot of other places?Yes. This shall pass, too.”

The drama between Larsa and the KarJenners all unfolded over the summer, around the same time that Kanye was in the midst of several Twitter rants, where he even claimed that he wanted to divorce Kim. However, she stuck by him, and publicly defended him with a long Instagram message about his bi-polar disorder. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand that his words sometimes do not align with his intentions,” she explained.

However, that didn’t stop Larsa from clapping back at one of Kanye’s tweets, where he revealed that he wanted Kim to have an abortion when she got pregnant with their daughter, North West. “If you don’t have a uterus, you shouldn’t have a say,” she wrote on social media. Interestingly, amidst Kanye’s dozens of tweets, he also included one that said, “Larsa,” with a thinking face emoji. Clearly, these two are not on good terms!