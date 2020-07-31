Kanye West Insists He’s ‘Quite All Right’ & Talks About ‘Aborting’ His ‘First Born’ Again In New Tweets

Kanye West said that he’s ‘concerned for the world’ while discussing abortion again on Twitter, insisting that he’s actually ‘quite all right’ despite the public’s concern.

Six days after apologizing to wife Kim Kardashian for airing private matters from their relationship, Kanye West hopped back on Twitter again to discuss almost aborting daughter North West. “I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” the rapper, 43, tweeted on July 31. “There is a tactic of 4 D’s Distract Discredit Dismiss To Destroy, I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here.”

I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject. — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

The mention of crying is a reference to his alarming July 19 presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, where he broke down sobbing while recounting how he almost “killed” his daughter. Kim and Kanye welcomed daughter North, now seven years old, in 2013. “I almost killed my daughter… My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying,” Kanye told a stunned crowd. “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to.”

There is a tactic of 4 D’s Distract Discredit

Dismiss

To Destroy I am quite alright Take a second and think about what is being projected here — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

The public has become increasingly worried about Kanye’s behavior after he posted a series of increasingly alarming tweets in July. At one point, he tweeted that he had been “trying to divorce” Kim for two years. Kim released a poignant statement following the outburst, telling fans that she was standing by her husband, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kim wrote on July 22, revealing that while she had tried to help Kanye, the decision to seek treatment was ultimately up to him. She asked the public for “compassion and empathy” during their difficult time. Three days later, Kanye went back on Twitter with an apology for his wife.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” Kanye tweeted on July 25. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me.” Kim was spotted in Cody, Wyoming, where Kanye has been living, later. She was sobbing in their truck as they appeared to have a tense conversation. She later returned to Los Angeles, and Kanye stayed in Wyoming.