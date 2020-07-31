Larsa Pippen Claps Back At Kanye West’s Abortion Tweets: ‘If You Don’t Have A Uterus’, Be Quiet

Larsa Pippen is telling Kanye West to MYOB when it comes to women’s reproductive rights, saying that if he can’t get pregnant, he shouldn’t be dissing a woman’s right to choose.

Kanye West resurfaced on Twitter on July 31 with more abortion tweets, and Larsa Pippen isn’t having it. The 43-year-old rapper wrote, “Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years,” and referenced his tearful breakdown over wanting Kim Kardashian to get an abortion when she got pregnant with their daughter North West, 7. Former Kardashian family friend Larsa seemed to throw shade at Ye following his messages, writing “If you don’t have a uterus, you shouldn’t have a say.”

If you don’t have a uterus, you shouldn’t have a say — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) July 31, 2020

The mother of four seemed to be referencing Kanye’s tweet about Black babies, and another one he posted prior to it that read, “I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”

Kanye also seemed to attack Planned Parenthood — again — by tweeting a New York Post article about how the organization’s New York office plans to eliminate founder Margaret Sanger‘s name from a Manhattan clinic over her ties to the eugenics movement. Kanye had previously tweeted on July 8 that “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” despite wife Kim’s past support of the organization.

Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years. — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject. — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

Larsa, 46, was once close pals with Kim, 39, and Khloe, 36, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, for years, but recently the sisters mysteriously unfollowed the fitness apparel designer on social media around July 20. Larsa then turned around and did the same to them, with fans asking what on earth was going on between the onetime besties. While the Kardashians haven’t addressed the fallout, Larsa tweeted on July 22, “I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media.I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life.” Real life? Ouch!!

Kanye had posted anti-abortion messages to his Twitter before his July 19 campaign rally in North Charleston, SC. There, the self-declared presidential candidate broke down in front of the audience, claiming his dad wanted his mom Donda to abort him, and that he wanted Kim to have an abortion when the couple discovered she was pregnant in 2012.

“I almost killed my daughter…My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said ‘I’m pregnant.’ She was crying,” he explained, saying that he was in Paris at the time. “Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” he declared. Ye then began sobbing hysterically, repeating “I almost killed my daughter.”

Here’s Kanye crying and screaming “I almost killed my daughter.”#KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/NT3t5tStW3 — AJ (@keepgrinding914) July 19, 2020

However, during the same speech Kanye proclaimed that, “In 2020, abortion should be legal.” He went on to explain, “My stance is not to make abortion illegal at all. It should always be legal but there should be an option of maximum increase,” defining maximum increase as, “everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars, or something.”