Larsa Pippen Looks Stunning In First Photos Since Kanye West Included Her In Epic Twitter Storm

Former Kardashian BFF Larsa Pippen stunned in a strapless dress when she stepped out for the first time since Kanye West name-dropped her on Twitter.

Larsa Pippen, 46, is putting her best foot forward after Kanye West‘s explosive tweetstorm and very public meltdown. The model, who was once incredibly tight with the Kardashian clan, was name dropped by the rapper during his recent Twitter spree. She appeared unfazed however, when she stepped out in a curve-hugging brown dress while arriving for dinner at Beverly Hills hotspot Il Pastaio, on July 25. The estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, allowed her long locks to cascade past her shoulders, as she accessorized with diamond stud earrings, silver rings, and a sparkly cuff bracelet.

She paired the look with strappy gold pumps and smiled for the camera as she walked hand-in-hand with a pal. It comes a couple of days after she was drawn into the latest Kardashian family drama, when Kanye cryptically tweeted, “Larsa” along with a thinking face emoji, followed by the question, “Should I name more?”

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe are longtime pals with Larsa but they’ve stopped following her on Instagram — and she no longer follows the sisters back! The blonde beauty broke her silence via Twitter on July 22 after fans noticed the apparent friendship termination on the ‘gram. Larsa didn’t directly name the Kardashians, but took what appeared to be a slight swipe by saying she’s focusing her attention on her “relationships in real life.” She wrote, “I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media.I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life.”

Larsa followed it up with a second tweet — again not naming Kardashians or Kanye — by writing, “Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness.” She hinted something might be up on July 20 when Larsa posted an Instagram photo modeling a skin-tight minidress, then wrote in the caption, “Drama free zone.” By the morning of July 21, fans on Twitter began noticing the mutual Instagram unfollowings.