Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Dress Kids In Beautiful White Outfits For Baptism In Armenia

A family affair! Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kourtney, dressed their children for the traditional ceremony while in Armenia’s capital Yerevan on Oct. 6.

Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, dressed their children in white for a special milestone that’s close to the family’s roots. The two sisters took their kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, Reign, 4, North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 5 mos. — to St. Hovhannes-Mkrtich Church of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on Sunday Oct. 6 for the children’s baptism in their ancestral homeland. It was an absolutely stunning day, with the sun out as the family walked to the church.

Kim, Kourtney and their kids were escorted by bodyguards for the occasion. Kim did, however, take the time to take some selfies with fans! At the ceremony, only five of the seven kids were baptized, as North and Penelope already went through the process a few years ago. Keeping with tradition, though, Saint, Chicago, Psalm, Reign and Mason wore white, and they all looked so sweet in their monochromatic ensembles. And even though North and Penelope were already baptized, they joined their siblings and moms for the ceremony. What a meaningful day!

Family and tradition is clearly super important to the Kardashians. And maintaining those strong roots to their ancestry and their family has been a huge part of their lives. For example, on the anniversary of her father, Robert Kardashian Sr.‘s death, Kim took “today [Sept. 30] to feel blessed that she has an amazing family of her own and in Kanye, a man who is just as an amazing father to her kids as Robert was to her,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It really makes her feel beyond happy that Kanye is instilling the same love for their kids as Robert bestowed on Kim and her sisters.”

Kourtney is also keeping her family balanced, and has even encouraged her former partner, Scott Disick, 36, to be more open when it comes the pair co-parenting their children, while Scott pursues his relationship with Sofia Richie, 21. It was actually chronicled in the Oct. 6 episode of KUWTK, when Kim and Kourtney’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 35, observed of her sister, “You are such a great co-parent. I’m not being sarcastic at all.”

Whether it’s major transitions or milestones, the Kardashians go all out when it comes to their family. Clearly, it’s family first for the them, and fans cannot wait to see more of this family as they grow together!