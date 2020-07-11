Kylie Jenner Cuddles Stormi Webster, 2, In Sweet New Pic From Utah Getaway
Kylie Jenner loves seeing ‘the world’ through the eyes of her daughter! The cosmetics queen shared a sweet photo of herself kissing Stormi Webster against a desert sunset in Utah.
For Kylie Jenner, sightseeing is better when it’s done by the side of her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The mother-daughter duo took in the majestic view of Utah’s desert at sunset, and a friend made sure to snap the sweet pair as Kylie held Stormi while standing on a rock formation. “To see the world through her eyes >,” Kylie captioned the resulting snapshot, which she shared to Instagram on July 10.
to see the world through her eyes >
Travis didn’t appear to tag along for this getaway to Utah, although Kylie was joined by friends like Stassie Karanikolau, Maguire Amundsen, Harry Hudson, Fai Khadra and Zack Bia. Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, also stayed at the same luxurious Amangiri Resort in the beginning of July, where Kylie has been taking many of her vacation photos at. However, Kendall was seen dining with friends in Malibu on July 8.
