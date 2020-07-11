Kylie Jenner Cuddles Stormi Webster, 2, In Sweet New Pic From Utah Getaway

For Kylie Jenner, sightseeing is better when it’s done by the side of her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The mother-daughter duo took in the majestic view of Utah’s desert at sunset, and a friend made sure to snap the sweet pair as Kylie held Stormi while standing on a rock formation. “To see the world through her eyes >,” Kylie captioned the resulting snapshot, which she shared to Instagram on July 10.

Natalie Halcro commented, and influencer Amra Olević Reyes wrote, “So beautiful.” However, many fans wished Kylie’s ex and Stormi’s dad, Fans’ hearts melted over the vacation photo, in which Kylie planted the cutest kiss on Stormi. “So beautiful,” influencercommented, and influencerwrote, “So beautiful.” However, many fans wished Kylie’s ex and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott , 28, made the family photo! “Travis should be in this pic,” one such person commented.