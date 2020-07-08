Kylie Jenner Walks A Terrifyingly Narrow Bridge While Hiking On Utah Trip: ‘This Is Crazy’  

Kylie Jenner is showing off her adventurous side while in Utah with her sister Kendall and friends. She shared a clip from a daring day of hiking on July 7, that showed her walking across a suspension bridge overlooking a deep gorge.

Kylie Jenner evidently loves a good adrenaline rush. The cosmetics CEO, 22, has been documenting her desert getaway to Canyon Point, Utah, where things took a dare-devilish turn on Tuesday. Kylie — along with pals Maguire Amundsen, Harry Hudson, Zack Bia and Fai Khadra — went mountain climbing, which led the group to a narrow suspension bridge connecting two canyons together. Kylie took it upon herself to walk across the shaky structure, which sat over a deep, rocky gorge. Let’s just say, it would be a highly questionable move for some.

The mother of one shared a clip from the scary moment, which she even called “f–king crazy,” to her Instagram Stories. Luckily, fan accounts were able to capture the nail-biting act before the video expired. Kylie kept it as safe as she possibly could, having worn a bright blue helmet. She appeared to be strapped to various ropes for obvious protective reasons.

It’s unclear who else, out of the group, decided to join Kylie on the bridge. Nonetheless, all five made it through the hiking venture, as seen in a photo on social media. The smiling snap showed Kylie, Maguire, Fai, Harry and Zack standing on a canyon in victory, with the caption, “We survived.” It’s unclear if Kendall Jenner, who’s also in Utah with her sister, was present for the day of hiking.

Other posts by the makeup mogul included stunning scenic shots of mountains and other desert views. Ahead of the outdoor excursions, Kylie shared a mirror selfie of her hiking look — black leggings with mesh cutouts, a black sports bra and matching sneakers.

Kylie jetted off to Utah from LA sometime over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. By July 5, she was already lounging in a tight dress at the lavish Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point — as seen in a photo she shared, captioned, “Be back soon.” Kylie’s 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is also on the trip. It’s unclear if her on again, off again, boyfriend and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott is present in Utah.