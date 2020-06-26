Kylie Jenner Transforms Her Basement To Celebrate Her Kendall Makeup Collab Launch — See Pics

Kylie Jenner wasn’t able to host a traditional launch party for her cosmetics collab with big sis Kendall — so she decked out her basement instead!

Kylie Jenner, 22, sure is innovative! The Kylie Cosmetics mogul launched her makeup collab with big sis Kendall Jenner, 24, on June 26, and although she couldn’t throw a massive bash, she still had a party! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram the night before her new collection launched, to share a clip of her fully decked-out basement. “I couldn’t throw a party so @mindyweiss came through and transformed my basement to celebrate the launch of #kendallxkylie collection launching tomorrow at 9am pst,” Kylie captioned the post, revealing she had enlisted the family’s go-to party planner Mindy Weiss

The results of her basement transformation are simply jaw-dropping — it could very easily be mistaken for a night club! Black balloons covered the ceiling and a branded ping pong table sat in the center of the room, while there was an entire wall covered with pics of Kendall and Kylie from their new campaign. The room also featured a fully stacked bar with black leather stools and TVs overheard which showed promotional videos from the collab.

The basement is also home to Kylie’s new in-house cinema, which has a a full-size screen, a line of comfy reclining chairs, and a luxe grey couch. Talk about basement goals! Importantly, there were also a handful of branded protective face masks lined on the ping pong table, presumably for the few guests who would be celebrating with them in person.

After teasing their cosmetics collaboration for a few days, Kendall and Kylie finally confirmed that Kendall x Kylie was coming on June 20. “Can’t believe I’m finally announcing my next collection for Kylie Cosmetics,” Kylie wrote on Instagram. “And it’s with my SOULMATE Kendall Jenner. We have been dreaming this up for quite some time so I hope you guys love it!” Kendall is actually the last sister for Kylie to collaborate with on a collection — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian all already have lines of their own with the makeup mogul. Kylie has also collaborated with her mom, Kris Jenner, and daughter, Stormi Webster.