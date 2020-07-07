Kylie Jenner Poses For Breathtaking Vacay Pics In Curve-Hugging Keyhole Mini Dress: ‘I Love It Here’

Kylie Jenner looks out of this world in her latest vacation pics. The reality star posed for a series of sexy snaps at the lavish Amangiri resort in Utah.

Kylie Jenner, 22, proved yet again that she’s the queen of Instagram photo shoots. On July 6 the make-up mogul shared her latest vacation pictures to her IG page and the casual snaps looked fit for a fashion magazine. Wearing a skintight mini-dress, cream colored slides, stacks of gold bangles and mirrored Dior sunglasses the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was clearly bringing her A-game to the pool deck.

With the massive stone cliffs as her backdrop Kylie’s pictures are extra jaw dropping. Of course fans of the famous family will likely recognize the stunning scenery. The five star Amangiri Resort is, after all, a Kardashian favorite. Two months ago Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick vacationed there together with their kids. And, back in 2017, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday there with Kanye West. This time though it was Kylie’s turn to enjoy the luxe hotel and spa. And, since she captioned her pics “I love it here”, it’s safe to assume Kylie made the most of her decadent escape from Los Angeles.

Although Kylie didn’t share any pictures with Kendall Jenner, 24, the sisters both celebrated the Independence Day holiday together in Utah, along with friends. Kylie’s daughter Stormi was also along for the vacation. In an earlier post Kylie shared a pic of her adorable two-year-old playing on the grounds of the unmistakable hotel and captioned it “mi amor.”

Kylie recently made headlines for posting a video that showed the new tattoo she got in honor of her toddler. In the clip, Kylie can be seen hanging out with her makeup artist Ariel Tejada as she stretches her arm out to film. The tattoo, which reads 4:43, the same time Stormi was born, is noticeable on her forearm.

Kylie and Stormi have proven time and again that they love spending their time together. The mother daughter duo have been enjoying Kylie’s new mansion in West Hollywood. And when Kylie goes to work Stormi is always right there. She even joined her mommy to shoot the latest issue of Vogue Czechoslovakia!