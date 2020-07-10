Kylie Jenner Stuns In Orange Bikini As She Soaks Up The Utah Sunshine — See Sexy Pics

Kylie Jenner once again left her fans speechless when she posed in a revealing ensemble with a very special guest.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is no doubt turning up the heat all the way up during her time in the state of Utah. The beauty mogul has been hitting her millions of followers with a variety of sexy pics that leave little to the imagination and they simply can’t get enough! She kept that tradition going on Thursday, July 9, with not one, not two, but four different shots of her looking absolutely amazing in a bright orange bikini from Dipped In Blue. Kylie sunbathed in the Ama Lama top and bottom, amid a gorgeous desert backdrop in the photos where she let the outfit and atmosphere do the talking.

But wait… who’s that hunky shirtless guy in the 3rd photo of Kylie’s sizzling Instagram collage? It’s her pal Fai Khadra, 28, who is vacationing with the legendary reality star and her sister Kendall Jenner, 24, in Utah. They’ve been seen out and about many times over the years including their journey to Wimbledon in 2019 where he and the supermodel wore matching outfits! Scott Disick, 36, poked fun at his random appearance in Kylie’s snap by writing, “It’s cool how @yourboyfai just magically appears in pic 3.”

Fai also has another interesting connection to the KarJenner clan as he once dated their former family friend Jordyn Woods! Jordyn, 22, as we all know by now had a big falling out with Kylie & co after she admitted to kissing Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party in February 2019.

Kylie’s Utah style that she’s been showing off for the past couple of days has been nothing short of impressive to gawk at. She brought it, fashion wise, in an eye-catching ensemble (plunging, bronze-colored top and matching sequin skirt) that highlighted all of her curves on Wednesday, July 8.

The mother-of-one had a pretty scary moment happen during her time in the doubly landlocked state when she walked across a frightening bridge with Fai and a couple of other pals. “F***ing crazy,” she captioned one of the Instagram stories of her making her way across the shaky structure.