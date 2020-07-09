Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves In Flirty Sequin Outfit On Ritzy Utah Getaway — Pics  

Kylie Jenner is vacationing in style! Despite being surrounded by desert views, sand and concrete structures, the makeup mogul rocked a sparkling bronze top and skirt in new photos on July 8.

Kylie Jenner brought her best threads to the desert for her Utah vacay. The cosmetics CEO, 22, looks stunning in a sparkling outfit she wore in a series of new Instagram snaps on Wednesday. Kylie showed off her amazing curves in a plunging, bronze-colored top and matching sequin skirt — one of many designer looks she’s donned during her outdoorsy trip.

(Photo credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

“Special kind of energy,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned one of her two Instagram posts. In the first, she’s pictured standing next to a concrete wall, with her back turned to the camera. Kylie gave a sultry pout in the shot, as her brunette braid hung down past her waist. She wore gold bangle bracelets on each wrist and tiny rings.

(Photo credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

In a separate post, Kylie’s seen standing near the pool of her lavish vacation residence at Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point. The far-away photo made Kylie appear extremely small compared to the canyon views in her rear. “One day at a time,” she captioned her second post.

Kylie has been documenting her desert getaway to Canyon Point, Utah with pals, Maguire Amundsen, Harry Hudson, Zack Bia and Fai Khadra. So far, the group has enjoyed hiking, mountain climbing and even a few riskier ventures — including walking across a narrow suspension bridge over a massive gorge. Kylie shared a clip of herself standing on a shaky bridge, which had her millions of followers on edge in the comments.

Kylie left LA for Utah (presumably by private jet) on the Fourth of July. By July 5, she was already lounging in a tight dress at the prestigious Amangiri Resort — as seen in a photo she shared, captioned, “Be back soon.”

Her sister, Kendall Jenner was present for some of the trip. Though, it appears she left early because the model was spotted having dinner with friends in Malibu on July 8. Kylie’s 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is also in Utah with her mom. It’s unclear if Kylie’s on again, off again, boyfriend and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott is present on the trip.