Kendall Jenner Goes Makeup Free & Escapes Quarantine For Joy Ride In $100k Cadillac
Kendall Jenner enjoyed a sunny drive in Los Angeles amid quarantine on April 2! The supermodel dropped the top of her purple Cadillac with her friend Fai Khadra in the passenger seat in new photos!
Hollywood’s elite social distance a bit differently amid the current global health crisis. Kendall Jenner was spotted cruising down Hollywood’s Mulholland Drive on Thursday afternoon with her good friend, Fai Khadra. The supermodel, 24, who donned a pair of black sunglasses, was behind the wheel of a classic lilac Cadillac Eldorado convertible.
Kendall sported a baggy white long sleeve shirt for their mountain drive. Mulholland Drive features mountain fews through Santa Monica, as well as a look inside the heavily celeb-populated Hollywood Hills. Meanwhile, Fai also sported a white long sleeve shirt during the outing.
The duo’s joy ride comes a few weeks after LA Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a “safer at home” order on March 19. The order was put in place to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases. Though, California residents are able to leave home for necessary essentials like groceries and work.
Kendall Jenner driving around Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Photo credit: Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID)
Kendall and Fai, a model and musician, have been friends for years. The two have been photographed together at events including Wimbledon and Coachella, among other high profile outings. Fai was even Kendall’s date to her Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding. In 2018, Kendall and Fai dressed as a Fembot and Austin Powers Halloween and posed for pictures on her IG.
Fai is also the brother of the popular twin DJ duo SIMIHAZE. His sisters, Sama and Haya are well known friends of Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez.