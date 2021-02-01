Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: How Their ‘Very Real’ & ‘Fun’ Romance Came About

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**
Kourtney Kardashain, Larsa Pippen, Travis Barker and Amanda Elise were seen arriving at Crossroads restaurant after church for dinner. Travis Barker was driving Kourtney Kardashian's Aston Martin. 7 NOVEMBER 2018
Kourtney Kardashian is spotted leaving vegan restaurant Crossroads Kitchen after having dinner with musician Travis Barker in West Hollywood. Travis Barker was seen walking Kourtney Kardashian out to the Valet to pick up her car. They chatted for a little bit until the valet brought over Kourtney's car. The duo went there separate ways. Travis Barker is part owner/investor in Crossroads Kitchen restaurant. 19 Sep 2018
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is something that developed naturally, HollywoodLife has learned! Here’s how their longtime friendship turned romantic!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying spending time together as their romance continues to thrive. The Poosh founder, 41, and Blink 182 drummer, 45, decided to get together when the timing was right, a source close to both stars told HollywoodLife, exclusively! The insider also shut down looming rumors that the newfound romance developed for ulterior motives.

“Kourtney and Travis dating is not a publicity stunt or because anyone’s bored — it’s very real. These two have known one another for years, and there’s always been a lot of passion and chemistry between them,” the source explained, noting, “They just never got together, because the timing wasn’t right.”

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker arriving at Kanye West's warehouse in Los Angeles with one of her kids on December 28, 2019.

Kourtney and Travis finally found themselves in a place where “they both were very single for the first time at the same time and it finally clicked,” the insider continued, adding that their romance “came about very naturally.” To boot, the musician has fans in the Kardashian-Jenner family. “Kourtney’s family really likes him and always has, they’ve known him as long as Kourtney has. He also lives close to Kourtney and it’s all very comfortable for them both,” the source said, explaining that the two “run in a very similar group of friends.”

Right now, “They’re having fun and seeing where it goes and not putting pressure on things,” the source said, adding that Travis is “very sweet with Kourtney, and is a very kind and respectful guy.”

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashain & Travis Barker seen arriving at Crossroads restaurant for dinner, after attending church together on November 7, 2018.

It’s no surprise whenever Kourtney and Travis are photographed together. Since at least 2018, they’ve been photographed out and about on many occasions — sometimes with her three kids, whom she shares with ex, Scott Disick. Rumblings of a romance between Kourtney and Travis began in January when they enjoyed a weekend together at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home. At the time, they shared similar Instagram Stories, which led fans to believe they were on a romantic getaway.

While the pair never verbally confirmed their relationship status, they continue to share flirty exchanges on social media. More recently, Kourtney gushed over her boyfriend’s musical talents under a throwback video he shared to Instagram on January 31. “Wow,” she wrote under a grainy clip of Travis playing the drums for his “first punk band” called FEEBLE in 1995.