Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement Ring: See Her Massive Diamond From Travis Barker

Just moments after news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had gotten engaged, Kim Kardashian shared the first close-up look of her sister’s massive new engagement ring!

Travis Barker put a ring on it! Kourtney Kardashian accepted the Blink 182 drummer’s proposal on Oct. 17, and they celebrated with their loved ones afterward. Kim Kardashian took to social media to share a PDA-filled video of Kourtney and Travis at the family dinner, and at the end of the clip, Kourt’s new bling is fully visible. The reality star is all smiles as she shares a steamy kiss with her man, with her left hand wrapped around his neck. Kim zooms in on the massive, oval-shaped diamond, which sits atop a thin band.

Travis proposed to Kourtney on the beach in Montecito. He set up a massive floral arrangement, with roses designed in the shape of a heart. There were candles amidst the flowers, and he led Kourtney down the beach to the center of the romantic setting. There, he got down on one knee, as onlookers snapped photos of the special moment. Kourtney took to Instagram afterward to share proposal pics, where Travis is down on one knee.

This will be the first marriage for Kourtney. Although the 42-year-old was with her ex, Scott Disick, for nearly ten years, she was never ready to commit to marriage. She and Scott had three kids together, but never got engaged. Meanwhile, Travis has been married twice — he wed Melissa Kennedy for nine months in 2002, and was with Shanna Moakler from 2004 until 2008, although their relationship was on and off in the years before the divorce was finalized. Travis and Shanna have two children together, and he is still incredible close with his stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, from that relationship.

Kourt and Travis were friends for years before getting romantically involved at the beginning of 2021. Ever since they got together, though, they’ve been madly in love. With Kourtney’s help, Travis even flew on an airplane for the first time since nearly dying in a place crash in 2008. In fact, the lovebirds had flown back from New York City on the morning of their engagement, as Travis was in town to perform on Saturday Night Live with Young Thug. Congratulations to this happy couple!