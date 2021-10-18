See Pics & Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement Ring: See Her Massive Diamond From Travis Barker

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold hands as they leave the Greenwich Hotel in New York City. Kourtney is wearing a trench coat, black leather dress and knee-high boots. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266648 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker holding hands while going out for dinner this evening in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266772 151021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head out to dinner in New York City Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian,Travis Barker Ref: SPL5266429 141021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Just moments after news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had gotten engaged, Kim Kardashian shared the first close-up look of her sister’s massive new engagement ring!

Travis Barker put a ring on it! Kourtney Kardashian accepted the Blink 182 drummer’s proposal on Oct. 17, and they celebrated with their loved ones afterward. Kim Kardashian took to social media to share a PDA-filled video of Kourtney and Travis at the family dinner, and at the end of the clip, Kourt’s new bling is fully visible. The reality star is all smiles as she shares a steamy kiss with her man, with her left hand wrapped around his neck. Kim zooms in on the massive, oval-shaped diamond, which sits atop a thin band.

Travis proposed to Kourtney on the beach in Montecito. He set up a massive floral arrangement, with roses designed in the shape of a heart. There were candles amidst the flowers, and he led Kourtney down the beach to the center of the romantic setting. There, he got down on one knee, as onlookers snapped photos of the special moment. Kourtney took to Instagram afterward to share proposal pics, where Travis is down on one knee.

This will be the first marriage for Kourtney. Although the 42-year-old was with her ex, Scott Disick, for nearly ten years, she was never ready to commit to marriage. She and Scott had three kids together, but never got engaged. Meanwhile, Travis has been married twice — he wed Melissa Kennedy for nine months in 2002, and was with Shanna Moakler from 2004 until 2008, although their relationship was on and off in the years before the divorce was finalized. Travis and Shanna have two children together, and he is still incredible close with his stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, from that relationship.

Kourt and Travis were friends for years before getting romantically involved at the beginning of 2021. Ever since they got together, though, they’ve been madly in love. With Kourtney’s help, Travis even flew on an airplane for the first time since nearly dying in a place crash in 2008. In fact, the lovebirds had flown back from New York City on the morning of their engagement, as Travis was in town to perform on Saturday Night Live with Young Thug. Congratulations to this happy couple!

Related Gallery

Kourtney Kardashian's Sexiest Looks Through The Years

*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go grocery shopping together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas, CA. It looked like they just finished filming. Kourtney was wearing a all black button up short dress with no bra on with long high heel boots over the knee and safety pins as a necklace dressed for Halloween season.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian grabs breakfast with friends while looking great in a black outfit. Kourtney looks great in a sleeveless top, dark denim, and black leather open toed heels. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: jack/hayk / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashain is seen carrying two healthy drinks as she shops at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashain Ref: SPL5094462 300519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights