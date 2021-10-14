See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out With Travis Barker In Snakeskin Mini Coat & Boots After ‘SNL’ Spoof

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
BACKGRID
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian displays her legs wearing a snakeskin dress and knee-high boots while exiting her NYC Hotel with her man Travis Barker as they head to NBC. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at The Ritz-Carlton hotel after not attending the Met Gala in New York.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seen hand-in-hand as leaving their hotel in NYC. 13 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA786826_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen leaving their NYC hotel as they made their way to NBC studios on Oct. 14.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have landed in New York City! Kourtney, 42, looked ultra-stylish as she stepped outside of her New York City hotel on Thursday, Oct. 14 in a mini coat-dress with a green snakeskin print. The Slytherin-approved ensemble (for you Harry Potter fans) included two large front pockets and a black belt to cinch the waist, which matched her to-the-knee leather boots with a platform sole.

The Poosh founder added a pair of black sunglasses over her face as she held onto a dark gray mini Kelly bag by Hermés along with a healthy green juice. Kourt went with a center part for her new, shorter hair ‘do, flaring out the ends just a tad. Travis walked behind the Armenian beauty in a black tank top showing off his many tattoos, along with a pair of skinny black pants. He also accessorized with sunglasses, staying true to his rocker style with a silver spiked necklace. A security guard holding onto a large Goyard duffle bag could also be seen behind the couple, who were reportedly heading to NBC studios.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian wears a short snakeskin dress and knee-high boots while exiting her NYC Hotel with Travis Barker. (BACKGRID)

Last weekend, NBC’s iconic Studio 8H was also home to Kim Kardashian‘s Saturday Night Live debut! The episode was full of many memorable moments, including one hilarious sketch where Kim impersonated Kourtney for a spoof of The People’s Court (or in this case, Kourt). In the sketch, various family members — including mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé — came to Kim’s Kourtney with a series of trivial problems (such as Khloe suing Kim over stealing her makeup artist).

Related Gallery

Kardashians & Jenners In Snakeskin Prints -- PICS

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian displays her legs wearing a snakeskin dress and knee-high boots while exiting her NYC Hotel with her man Travis Barker as they head to NBC. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Kim and Khloe Kardashian visit a friend in Malibu. Kim looks sultry in snakeskin pants and a sleeveless top while Khloe kept things simple with black leggings, matching heels, and a crop top. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner looks classy as she steps out for dinner with friends in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

At one point towards the sketch, Travis and Kourtney’s PDA-heavy relationship became fodder for a joke — something the 42-year-old was not apparently pleased with. “The line about Kourtney asking Travis to drum on her ass was not something that she wanted her kids to see,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They were watching because it was aunt Kim and Kourtney wishes she would have been able to keep her children from hearing any of that,” they explained, adding Kourt was “bothered” that Kim “didn’t run that Travis stuff by her.”