Quarantine, but make it…Hogwarts? Vanessa Bryant proudly revealed what Harry Potter house she belongs to in her latest Instagram pic!

Vanessa Bryant, 37, just revealed she’s a major Harry Potter fan and we’re here for it! The California native posted a pic of herself, daughter Natalia Bryant, 17, and several friends all rocking yoga leggings and crewneck sweatshirts on Thursday, Mar. 26. For her quarantine look, however, we definitely took note that Vanessa was rocking one that read “Slytherin”! The item, likely acquired on a trip to L.A. or Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios, also features a patch of the house’s iconic silver-and-green snake crest on the left sleeve.

The Marina High School grad appeared be rocking the house’s name — a controversial one in the Harry Potter world — loud and proud as used her hands to show off the large block SLYTHERIN logo. Dare way she had quite the look on her face, exuding the attitude and confidence that only Draco Malfoy could. Opting for a simple caption, Vanessa added a crown and snake emoji — how, erm, Slytherin of her!

Harry Potter fans were loving the shoutout, and quickly took to the comments to show their appreciation! “Omg I have that sweater too #SLYTHERIN,” blogger @davneetdhillion wrote, while several others pledged their allegiance with snake emojis. “Slytherin Queen!!!! 🐍,” @bronze_bae added, along with @megan_doc21 who gushed, “Yasss with the HP sweatshirt 🙌🏼.” We’re definitely dying to know if Vanessa took the official Sorting Hat quiz on Pottermore, or just happens to be a fan of the house — which was also home to Tom Riddle a.k.a. Voldemort — from watching the movies.

We were so happy to see Natalia beaming in the photo, proudly rocking a black crewneck sporting the logo of the USC Trojan’s! While the 17-year-old is still in high school, the pic might be a hint that she’s looking at the prestigious California university to pursue her post-secondary education. Vanessa’s eldest daughter looked so gorgeous as she opted to go makeup free and kept her hair back in a ponytail, rocking her signature Van Cleef & Arpels turquoise Alhambra necklace. Vanessa’s friends were proudly rocking crests of their own, with shoutouts to Disneyland, Philadelphia’s Temple Owls football team, and one from California State University, Fullerton. Quarantine — but make it fun.

The photo was a pleasure to see just two months after the tragic death of Vanessa’s husband Kobe Bryant at 41 and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The pair lost their lives in a terrifying helicopter crash en route to Gianna’s basketball game from their Newport Beach home to Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy.