Natalia Bryant, 17, Looks Gorgeous While Posing In Front Of Massive Mural Of Kobe & Gianna

Natalia Bryant just celebrated her dad Kobe and sister Gianna in the sweetest way and we are so happy to see her smiling!

Vanessa Bryant, 37, just posted the most touching photo of her oldest daughter Natalia, 17! The teenager posed in front of a gigantic mural of her late dad Kobe Bryant and little sister Gianna, inspired by a sweet photo of the duo at a Laker game last year. Painted in black-and-white against a bright blue background, the star sweetly kisses Gianna’s halo-covered head. Natalia — rocking a smile that’s just like Kobe’s — looked so gorgeous as she was dressed for her winter formal! “my babies. Natalia. #winterformal,” proud mom Vanessa captioned the post shared on Sunday, Mar. 8.

Natalia has grown up to be SO beautiful, and we just can’t get over it! For the special occasion, she rocked a cute navy blue mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, a turquoise Van, Cleef & Arpels necklace and nude suede sandal showing off her white pedicure. With a hand on her hips, she confidently struck a pose in front of the amazing piece of art! With her long hair down and a dark nude gloss, Natalia was looking so much like her gorgeous mom and we are so happy to see her smiling.

Vanessa’s millions of followers quickly jumped in the comments to comment on just how gorgeous Natalia looked. “So much Love and Beauty in this photo – 💙🙏🏼💫💙🦋,” florist and Kardashian BFF Jeff Leatham wrote. “Gorgeous 💕💕💕💕,” Holly Robinson Peete added, while others added tons of heart emojis. So much love! “Wow! She’s gorgeous and Im so happy she can stand in front of that mural with a smile!” fan @kevinpoux also posted.

While Natalia wasn’t seen at the public memorial for her dad and sister on Feb. 24 at Staples Center, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house during her mom Vanessa’s eulogy. “She was an amazingly sweet, gentle soul. She was always thoughtful and always kissed me goodnight and good morning… She was daddy’s girl, but I know she loved her momma,” she said through tears about her late 13-year-old daughter. On Kobe, she added: “He was my sweet husband. Kobe and I had been together since I was 17-years-old… he was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could put into words… I was fire and he was ice… we balanced each other out… He was truly the romantic one in our relationship.”