Kim Kardashian Spoofs Sister Kourtney & BF Travis Barker In ‘People’s Kourt’ Sketch On ‘SNL’

Kim Kardashian nailed sister Kourtney’s personality in this sketch as she attempted to resolve a fight between Kim and Khloe, who made a 2nd cameo!

After years of spoofing Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Saturday Night Live finally welcomed Kim Kardashian, 40, to Studio 8H. The SKIMS founder became her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, as the Poosh founder became a judge on a reality series dubbed “The People’s Kourt.”

“Watch as she puts her judginess to good use to solve family problems,” an announcer read over Kim making a variety of grumpy faces, much like the ones fans have seen Kourtney do over the years. “Order, order in the Kourtney! I’m good at this,” Kim as Kourt quipped, as she went on to address the fight between Kim (wearing her Met Gala face cover outfit) and Khloe Kardashian, 37.

“Kim stole my makeup artists,” Khloe alleged. “You’re in your Met Gala outfit, no one can even see your face! Ah, you’re such an evil sloor…next time you need to use the restroom, I won’t be helping you, okurr?” Khloe declared to her sister.

The announcer then returned for more on Kim’s judge Kourtney. “She doesn’t play favorites, and mostly, she just doesn’t care,” he clarified. Yikes. Next up? Kris, 65, who was suing her younger daughters Kendall, 25, (played by Halsey) and Kylie, 24 (not actually her). “I’m suing Kylie because she hasn’t had her baby yet — we have a whole marketing, PR plan and she’s costing us money,” Kris explained. “I can’t grow it faster, mom,” the faux-Kylie argued back. “Yes, you can — I had Khloe. I made her in four months. Do your keagle exercises and use your vagine!” Kris quipped.

“And mom, why are you suing Kendall?” Kim’s Kourt inquired. “I’m suing Kendall because she has absolutely no drama!” Kris replied. Arguably, Kendall does keep her personal life and relationships out of the media compared to her sisters. “She causes no drama and it’s damaging our brand,” the momager went on.

“Eww, this is so cringe – guilty!” Kim’s Kourt declared, not clarifying who was guilty. “Who’s guilty, me, mom or Kylie?” Halsey’s Kendall asked. “I don’t care, you choose,” Kim’s Kourt said. Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker wasn’t off limits in the sketch, as Kim’s Kourt packed on the PDA with him for a brief interlude. Finally, Chris Redd‘s Kanye West showed up to announce he was suing Kim over tweets. “Eh fam, I’m suing Kim because people area always coming after me over what I tweet — but she haaacked me,” Kanye argued wearing a Yeezy GAP jacket in red. It turns out the tweets in question pertaining to a persian rug and the play Wicked were by Kanye — which he fessed up to.

It’s hilarious to see the KarJenner on the show in real life, as their reality show was first spoofed back in 2009. Former cast member Nasim Pedrad went on to play Kim 13 times in various segments over the years!

Kim and her family, including sister Kourtney, Khloe, Rob, 34, Kendall, 25, Kylie, 24, and the brainchild behind it all, mom Kris, 65, wrapped Keeping Up earlier this year after 20 milestone seasons on E! “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said in a statement in Sept. 2020.

“We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” they also penned.

The family announced they are creating a new series on Disney owned streamer Hulu, however, which has already begun filming. While the format of the show has yet to be announced, it will presumably be similar to what fans already know. In recent weeks, the KarJenners were spotted filming at Armenian restaurant Carousel — likely to mark the death anniversary of their late father Robert Kardashian Sr. — and shooting around New York City.