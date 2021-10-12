Kourtney Kardashian Was ‘Bothered’ By ‘SNL’ Skit Mocking Her, But ‘Happy’ Kim’s Debut Was A Success

Sources tell HollywoodLife exclusively that while Kourtney Kardashian is ‘happy’ for sister Kim following her ‘SNL’ debut, one particularly raunchy joke took her by surprise.

Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live debut on October 9 and did not hold back on the zingers, including ones about her own family. In “The People’s Kourt” sketch particularly, the SKIMS founder, 40, poked fun at sister Kourtney’s headline-grabbing relationship with Travis Barker. While Kourtney, 42, is “happy” about Kim’s debut, sources have revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she was “bothered” by one joke.

“Kourtney is so happy for Kim and thinks she absolutely crushed her SNL appearance,” a source close to the family told HL. “Kourtney knows the name of the game and totally took it in stride.” There was, however, one quip that made the viewing awkward, as Kourtney tuned in with her children Penelope, 9, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6: the joke about Travis drumming his Blink-182 hit “All the Small Things” on her derrière.

“The line about Kourtney asking Travis to drum on her ass was not something that she wanted her kids to see,” a separate source close to the Poosh founder added. “They were watching because it was aunt Kim and Kourtney wishes she would have been able to keep her children from hearing any of that.” Admittedly, Kourtney was “bothered” that Kim “didn’t run that Travis stuff by her.” The source continued, “It took her by surprise. Kim said that she wanted to surprise her but it was not a pleasant surprise.”

Another source close to the family maintained that it’s all showbiz, explaining that Kim would rather “ask for forgiveness” than “to ask for permission.” The source said, “Kim wanted to do ultimately what made her laugh. She knows that not everyone can take a joke, but Kim had to do what she had to do and if anyone was upset, she knows that it would be easier to ask for forgiveness, if need be, after the fact than to ask for permission.”

While Kourtney supported her sister from the sidelines, mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé made the trek to the city to support Kim during her big gig — and even appeared in a few sketches. The momager, 65, and Khloé, 37, appeared as themselves in “The People’s Kourt” as well as “The Switch,” which saw Aidy Bryant and Kim switch lives via magical clock.