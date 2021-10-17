Travis Barker Pops Up To Perform ‘Tick Tock’ With Friend Young Thug On ‘SNL’ — Watch

A week after he was spoofed, Travis Barker appeared on ‘SNL’ himself for a surprise performance with Young Thug!

Young Thug, 30, made his SNL debut on Saturday, Oct. 16 with a little help from Travis Barker, 45. Young Thug was front and center on the stage for his new track “Tick Tock,” as a shirtless Travis supported him on the drums. The two sounded epic together as they blended genres, making for a unique and energetic sound. “Tick tock, tick tock, ten shots to your side like tick tock (tick tock)/When I bow down to my b—-, it come with a big rock (big rock),” Thug rapped on the tune.

Young Thug — née Jeffery Lamar Williams — makes his first-ever appearance fresh off the release of his new album Punk. The project is loaded with guest appearances from his close friends including Travis Scott (who he collaborated on “Franchise” with), Drake, J. Cole, Future, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Doja Cat, and Gunna. There’s also posthumous features from late rappers Mac Miller and Juice WRLD.

While some fans may have been surprised to see Travis hit the stage, the Blink 182 drummer and rapper have performed together before: Travis played the drums on track “Ski” alongside the Atlanta rapper during his NPR Tiny Desk concert back in July! The unexpected duo more-or-less confirmed the Saturday Night Live performance with a casual green room shot at the studio, where Travis held onto his drum sticks.

Travis’ appearance comes just a week after he was spoofed during Kim Kardashian‘s hosting debut. In a sketch dubbed “The People’s Kourt,” Kim played her older sister (and Travis’ girlfriend) Kourtney Kardashian, 42. The short bit hilariously poked fun at numerous members of the KarJenner clan, including the Poosh founder’s PDA-heavy relationship with Travis. At one point, Kim’s Kourt asked the actor playing Travis to “drum on her a–” as they were about to make out in the judge’s chair!

Notably, Travis wasn’t announced as part of the SNL lineup — which included host Rami Malek, 40 — but seemingly confirmed his appearance with a series of behind-the-scenes posts from his Studio 8H dressing room. He and Kourtney were also photographed out and about in NYC, including outside of NBC’s legendary Rockefeller Center buildings.