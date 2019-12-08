Juice Wrld: 5 Things About The ‘Lucid Dreams’ Rapper Dead At 21

Rapper Juice Wrld, who rose to international fame with his major hit “Lucid Dreams” in 2018, has died at the age of 21.

1: Juice Wrld died after suffering from a seizure. Juice Wrld, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, was pronounced dead on Sunday, December 8, after suffering from a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport according to a report from TMZ. Witnesses said that the seizure took place while he was walking through the airport after he got off his flight from California. Law enforcement sources said he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived on the scene. Juice reportedly was still conscious when he was rushed to the hospital prior to his passing. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

2: Fans were left stunned after hearing the shocking news. Social media went ballistic after word got out about Juice’s untimely and shocking passing. “Gone too soon is an understatement. We’re losing so much young talent too damn early,” one wrote while another chimed in with “Actually upset, I’ve been listening to all of his songs on repeat for months. 2019 has been so cruel, Rest In Peace Juice Wrld.”

3: Juice Wrld’s career just began to skyrocket recently. The Chicago native is primarily known for his hit “Lucid Dreams” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 last year. It ended up being the 12th biggest song of 2018 and sold 5 million copies in the process.

4: He began his quest for superstardom in high school. Juice, who used to be known as JuicetheKidd, released his first track called “Forever” on SoundCloud in 2015 while he was still in high school. He eventually changed his professional name to Juice Wrld because it “represents taking over the world.” He would go on to work with several other big names in the R&B and hip-hop industry including Lil Uzi Vert, 25, and contributed tracks to major motion pictures like Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

5: His musical influences were genre-wide. Juice’s stated that his biggest musical influences ranged from the kings of rock and rap music like Eminem, 47, and Fall Out Boy.

Our healing thoughts go out to all those affected by Juice’s passing.