Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Legally Marry In Santa Barbara: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now legally married after their late-night Las Vegas nuptials following the Grammys.

May 15, 2022 8:02PM EDT
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have now officially said “I do” — well, legally, at least. The couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 15 in an intimate ceremony, TMZ reported just after the nuptials. Her family didn’t appear to present as they snapped photos in front of a vintage car with a “Just Married” sign in front of the downtown courthouse on Anacapa. Travis wore an all black suit, while Kourt wore a white mini dress.

It turns out the couple didn’t actually get married during their secret wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. When the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star first showed off the first pics from the surprise wedding, she revealed they weren’t able to be legally wed since they didn’t have a license.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Oscars. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

In the sweet pics, Kravis wore matching leather jackets as they posed lovingly with each other. “Found these in my camera roll,” she wrote on the post’s caption. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). “Practice makes perfect.” Even though their wedding was very spur-of-the-moment, they both knew they wanted one special guest at the wedding.

They called up Marty Frierson at One Love Chapel to put in the late-night, very last-minute request for Elvis to officiate their wedding. “‘We have a celebrity coming in from the awards [show] and want to make sure you’re open. We looked at your reviews. You’re a five-star chapel, so we know it’s nice — but can you get us Elvis?’” Frierson recalled being asked to Page Six. “So I’m like, ‘It’s kinda late, but let me see what I can do.’” At 1:45 AM on April 3, immediately after the Grammys, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer arrived at the wedding chapel and Elvis was present to officiate their wedding.

