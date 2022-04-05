Interview

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Demanded ‘Elvis’ Officiant For Wedding, Chapel Owner Says

News Writer & Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly wouldn’t commit to exchanging their vows at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas until the owner agreed to have an Elvis impersonator officiate the ceremony.

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 46, really wanted the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll to be a part of their big day! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Blink 182 drummer reportedly got hitched at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, NV in the early morning hours of April 4, but it turns out the lovebirds insisted they have an Elvis impersonator officiate the ceremony before agreeing to the location. Marty Frierson, the owner of the chapel, told Page Six that they made it clear that they would only say “I do” there if he could secure the impersonator, which he managed to do.

It all started when Marty apparently received a phone call around 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning that let him know about Kourtney and Travis’ hopes to have their wedding at his chapel. “‘We have a celebrity coming in from the awards [show] and want to make sure you’re open,'” Marty told Page Six, referring to the Grammy Awards, which Kourtney and Travis attended in “Sin City” on Sunday night.

“‘We looked at your reviews. You’re a five-star chapel, so we know it’s nice – but can you get us Elvis?’” Marty recalled being asked. “So I’m like, ‘It’s kinda late, but let me see what I can do.’”

He continued to explain that Kourtney and Travis were really adamant about getting the Elvis impersonator and “they didn’t want to book” without one. “So I made some calls,” he said, while adding that he does have a few Elvis impersonators on hand but not all of them are on call to work 24/7.

Once the details were in place, Marty made sure to call Kourtney and Travis’ rep to be sure it wasn’t a prank and had them pay online ahead of time like everyone else. They agreed and informed him that the couple would be there at 1:45 a.m. The owner said they all arrived on time, including the impersonator, and the soon-to-be husband and wife brought four other people who recorded the entire ceremony “from every angle” on their cellphones.

After purchasing two bouquets of fresh roses, Marty said they were ready to get married and “after they got married, they walked out onto the driveway, tossed the bouquet and sped off.

Kourtney and Travis have yet to publicly confirm their wedding.