Why Kourtney Kardashian’s Las Vegas Wedding Felt Like A ‘Gut Punch’ To Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s Sin City ceremony with Travis Barker wasn’t the first time that she almost got hitched!

Scott Disick‘s world was rocked last weekend when he learned that Kourtney Kardashian, 42, had decided to elope in Las Vegas with her fiancé, Travis Barker, 46. However, it was not so much the fact that she got married (although, not legally) that bothered Scott so much. It was the fact that, 15 years ago, Kourtney almost walked down the aisle with Scott in Sin City. Because of this, a source close to Scott told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kourtney’s shotgun wedding was like a “gut punch” to the 38-year-old father of three.

“Kourtney almost married Scott in Vegas years ago and Kris was able to deter them from doing it,” the source said, referring to Kourtney’s momager, Kris Jenner, 66. “They almost got married there and Kourtney knows this. Whether or not it was just for fun, it was a reality check and an eye-opener for Scott. It was one thing to get over the fact that they were engaged in the first place. But to find out they went through with a ceremony, in Vegas of all places — he felt crushed.”

During a family trip to Las Vegas in 2007, Kourtney almost wed Scott at A Little White Chapel. At the time, she said, “This feels really rushed but I guess I’m about to get married. I feel like we just woke up and haven’t had a second to think about this.” The marriage topic came up again in 2013, when fans learned that Scott did, in fact, want to marry Kourtney, but he admitted that he had to deal with his demons first and overcome addiction. In a February 2021 episode of KUWTK, Scott asked Kourtney to marry him “right here, right now” during a family dinner with all of her sisters. She did not answer him and he added, “Kourtney knows that eventually we’ll get married and live a good life.” Needless to say, it is obvious why Scott would be so torn up about Kravis’s inevitable I Do’s? According to a separate source, “Scott wishes he would have done everything differently, but it is too late to cry over spilled milk.”

As previously reported, although Scott had a difficult time processing the situation when she became engaged to Travis in October 2021, he had seemingly moved past that and has been spotted out on dates with numerous beautiful women, including rumored new gal pal, Rebecca Donaldson, 27, this past weekend. “Scott knew that the day would come and, although it wasn’t official because they did not get a marriage license, it still really bugs him,” the source said.

“It just gets him to think about her more and what got away. It is sad and he is forced to think about the old times when they were together as a family,” the insider added about the parents to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. “It makes him think of his kids and it makes him sad that he didn’t do more to keep them together. So, seeing all the Vegas wedding happenings was like a slap in the face to him. It was expected, but not exactly something he wanted to deal with.”