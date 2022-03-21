Scott Disick & Travis Barker Attend Reign’s Baseball Game Together 7 Mos. After DM Drama

Scott Disick and Travis Barker were spotted at Scott’s son Reign’s baseball game, also joined by Pete Davidson. Could the guys be slowly forming an amicable friendship?

The boys are alright! Over the weekend, Scott Disick, Travis Barker, and Pete Davidson all gathered for Scott and ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s son Reign‘s baseball game and it was definitely the most adorable thing we’ve seen. In photos you can see here allegedly obtained by gossip account deuxmoi, all three men were present for the outing, although it’s not exactly clear if Scott and Travis were sitting together/properly hanging out.

For the event, Travis wore a black “Dream Big Die Young” tee with black jeans while Scott opted for a red, blue, and green-colored track suit. Pete kept it casual as well with a plaid flannel button down over a white t-shirt and dark pants. The outing came after Pete documented a “boyz night” with Scott and other friends, capturing the “wild” occasion on his phone where everyone but Pete hilariously fell asleep watching movies. Looks like the guys are getting close as Pete and Kim Kardashian‘s romance gets hotter than ever!

Although Travis wasn’t present for Pete and Scott’s “boyz night” hangout, it seems as if things may be cooling off between the two after Kourt’s ex, Younes Bendjima publicly shared Instagram messages on August 31 which implicated Scott throwing shade and Kourt’s new relationship with the Blink-182 drummer.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote to Younes in response to a heavy PDA shot of his ex and her new beau. The model replied to the message, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS I ain’t your bro.” In a follow-up Story, he further lambasted Scott, writing, “Couldn’t miss this one. He’s been playing around for too long, tired (sic) to stay quiet and be the nice guy.”

Meanwhile, as “Kravis” is making plans for their upcoming wedding, Scott has been keeping himself busy with 23-year-old model and Too Hot To Handle star Holly Scarfone.

“Scott doesn’t know what he wants right now. There is a connection with Holly, and she is quite easy to be around, but Scott likes being around any woman right now that can help him take his mind of Kourtney and Travis,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “The same thing goes for anyone else Scott is seen on dates with, including Pia Mia.”