Watch

Pete Davidson Hilariously Grabs Scott Disick’s Phone To Film Their ‘Wild Boyz Night’: Watch

Stephen Lovekin/Soul Brother/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Pete Davidson revealed he was hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick. The night was the opposite of wild with the dad-of-three falling asleep.

Pete Davidson, 28, is getting to know the Kardashian-Jenner clan — and that includes Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 38! The Saturday Night Live comedian hilariously revealed the unexpected hangout via Scott‘s Instagram on Saturday, March 19: after the Talentless founder dozed off, Pete couldn’t miss the opportunity to snag his phone and take a video of the entire thing. It’s unclear how, exactly, quick thinking Pete got into Scott’s phone — but perhaps he knew his passcode.

“Boyz night was wild,” Pete wrote over the video, adding four bed emojis as he panned the camera across two other guys sleeping on the sofa and an adjacent chair in the living room. The Staten Island native then turned the camera around to go on selfie mode, showing off his vintage Ramones t-shirt. It’s unclear what movie the crew was watching, but it’s fair to say Pete was the only one interested (based on who was still awake, that is).

Although Scott and Kourtney split back in 2016, the exes have remained amicable for the most part with the 38-year-old maintaining a prominent role on E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians through the 20 season run. Pete’s girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, has also stayed friendly with her sister’s ex, which is likely how the hangout came about. The King Of Staten Island star has hung out with several members of the family in recent months, including Kourtney and her fiancé (and Pete’s friend) Travis Barker, 46, as well as Kris Jenner at her Palm Springs home!

Pete’s relationship with Kim hasn’t been without controversy, however, particularly when it comes to Kim’s ex Kanye West, 44. The Yeezy designer has made his feelings about the near six month long romance clear via social media, and recently called Pete out for “antagonizing” him with a texted photo of him allegedly in bed with Kim. At this point it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” the Chicago-born rapper said in a video posted. The texts were later leaked via Pete’s friend Dave Sirus, and made it clear that Pete also offered to support Ye if he wishes to seek help for his mental health struggles.

Related Gallery

Scott Disick With The KarJenners -- Pics

Khloe Kardashian is a vision in red as she arrives with Scott Disick to the SNL After Party at Zero BondPictured: Khloe Kardashian,Scott DisickRef: SPL5264918 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and Mason, while on vacation together at Tre Lune in Montecito, California on Sunday. 10 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie while on vacation together in Santa Barbara. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA378304_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick grab coffee together while camera crews film them in Woodland Hills. Khloe looks great in a black Prada coat for the outing. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*