Pete Davidson Hilariously Grabs Scott Disick’s Phone To Film Their ‘Wild Boyz Night’: Watch

Pete Davidson revealed he was hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick. The night was the opposite of wild with the dad-of-three falling asleep.

Pete Davidson, 28, is getting to know the Kardashian-Jenner clan — and that includes Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 38! The Saturday Night Live comedian hilariously revealed the unexpected hangout via Scott‘s Instagram on Saturday, March 19: after the Talentless founder dozed off, Pete couldn’t miss the opportunity to snag his phone and take a video of the entire thing. It’s unclear how, exactly, quick thinking Pete got into Scott’s phone — but perhaps he knew his passcode.

“Boyz night was wild,” Pete wrote over the video, adding four bed emojis as he panned the camera across two other guys sleeping on the sofa and an adjacent chair in the living room. The Staten Island native then turned the camera around to go on selfie mode, showing off his vintage Ramones t-shirt. It’s unclear what movie the crew was watching, but it’s fair to say Pete was the only one interested (based on who was still awake, that is).

Although Scott and Kourtney split back in 2016, the exes have remained amicable for the most part with the 38-year-old maintaining a prominent role on E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians through the 20 season run. Pete’s girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, has also stayed friendly with her sister’s ex, which is likely how the hangout came about. The King Of Staten Island star has hung out with several members of the family in recent months, including Kourtney and her fiancé (and Pete’s friend) Travis Barker, 46, as well as Kris Jenner at her Palm Springs home!

Pete’s relationship with Kim hasn’t been without controversy, however, particularly when it comes to Kim’s ex Kanye West, 44. The Yeezy designer has made his feelings about the near six month long romance clear via social media, and recently called Pete out for “antagonizing” him with a texted photo of him allegedly in bed with Kim. At this point it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” the Chicago-born rapper said in a video posted. The texts were later leaked via Pete’s friend Dave Sirus, and made it clear that Pete also offered to support Ye if he wishes to seek help for his mental health struggles.