Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Were ‘Holding Hands’ At Knott’s Berry Farm — Video

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson looked like ‘a couple’ according to an eyewitness report — see EXCLUSIVE video of the pair in a rollercoaster cart.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, were “holding hands” while hanging out at Knott’s Berry Farm in California! The pair were with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiancé Travis Barker, 45, and other friends at the amusement park on Friday, Oct. 29. “When they walked in through the exit [of the ride] they were holding hands. They kept talking and looking at each other. They were with another couple who sat in front of them,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Pete was non-stop smiling and Kim was turned towards him for most of the time, except a few moments,” they revealed, saying the two “obviously” looked “romantic” and “came as a couple.” In the video, Kim can be seen wearing a black Champion hoodie, pulling it over her head to seemingly stay incognito. The two can be seen engaging in conversation as they sit in the cart while the ride was not in motion. The reality star kept her long black hair straight and down for the casual outing.

The sighting comes just weeks after Kim and Pete “hit it off” after working together on Saturday Night Live — and a source spilled to HL that the duo have been “hanging out privately.”

“Kourtney and Travis knew that Kim and Pete hit it off on SNL and have been hanging out privately on the side several times. Travis is a friend of Pete’s and has been for a while,” the insider revealed. “They have a bunch of mutual friends who are desperately trying to play matchmaker several of them were with them at Knotts,” they explained.

The SKIMS founder is going through a divorce from Kanye West, 44, after seven years of marriage.  Kim and Kanye have, however, been publicly amicable: the KKW Beauty founder has been in attendance at his recent Donda listening parties, participating and wearing a wedding dress for the Chicago event.

Kanye has also returned the favor: the Yeezy designer was in the audience at SNL to support her appearance, which included a jab at his “personality” in the opening monologue. During one particular sketch, Kim played Princess Jasmine to Pete’s Aladdin, leading the two to share a kiss on-screen. Meanwhile, Pete has seemingly been single since his split from Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, 26, in August. A second source tells HL that Kim and Pete are “just friends.” Notably, Kim and Kanye were friends for years before starting a romance in 2012, and marrying in 2014.

The insider adds that Pete is a “breath of fresh air” from Kanye. “She needs someone who doesn’t take himself or life too seriously and who can bring her down from her pedestal because Kim really is quirky and goofy at heart,” they explained. “He makes her laugh as he does everyone and it’s no secret that he has skills in bed, which is a must for Kim. Kim wants people to know that she’s moved on from Kanye and she is ready to date and be Kim again. For now they are just having fun and into the connection,” the source concluded.