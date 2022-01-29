Why Khloe Kardashian Thinks It’s ‘Awesome’ That Kim & Pete Davidson Are Dating

Khloe Kardashian was spotted heading to dinner with her sister Kim and Pete Davidson earlier this week. Although Khloe was initially ‘surprised’ by the romance, she loves that Pete is ‘chill.’

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were perhaps the most unexpected celebrity couple of 2021 — but her sister Khloe Kardashian thinks it’s “awesome” that they’re dating. “Khloe thinks it’s awesome that Kim is dating Pete. Khloe thinks Pete is so different from anybody Kim has ever dated,” a source close to the 37-year-old reality star shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Like many, Khloe was also “surprised” by the romantic turn of their friendship, which began on the set of Saturday Night Live amid Kim’s divorce from Kanye West, 44. “She was just as surprised as everyone else when she found out they were into each other. But she seriously couldn’t be happier,” the insider added, revealing more about that the Good American founder “loves” about the King of Staten Island star. “Khloe loves that Pete is super chill and down to earth. She gets along with him really well and thinks he’s absolutely hilarious. Khloe’s so happy for Kim because she can see that Kim is happier than she’s been in a while.”

Khloe joined Pete and Kim, as well as cousins Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro and SKIMS Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Romulus for a dinner at Quarters Korean BBQ in the K-Town neighborhood of Los Angeles. Pete was also spotted in the same area around Christmas, where he stepped out of a convenience store to buy cigarettes (there’s plenty of well-known Korean BBQ restaurants around). After grabbing a bite, the crew decided to hit up the 60out Escape for an escape room exercise.

A second insider tells HL that Khloe “really likes Pete” as her sister hits the three month dating mark with the SNL star. “Khloe really, really likes Pete. She said that he is a breath of fresh air for Kim and exactly what she needs in her life – a man who makes her laugh, keeps her ego in check and who is extremely romantic,” they explained. Beyond Khloe, Pete has also been spotted hanging out with Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, her fiancé (and Petes friend) Travis Barker, as well as her mom Kris Jenner in Palm Springs.

“Pete is all of these things. Kim’s entire family adores him, to be honest. Pete is unlike any man Kim has ever dated and that is what is so interesting,” they said. “At the same time, he is extremely handsome and charming. He has his own money and a budding career. Her sisters feel that he came into her life for a reason. What they have is genuine. Khloe wishes that she had a man that would put her on a silver platter like Pete does. She is really happy for Kim.”