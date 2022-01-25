Exclusive

Why Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 16, ‘Can’t Wait’ For Him To Marry Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker, Alabama Barker
Shutterstock
Alabama Barker is reportedly more than excited for Kourtney Kardashian to join the Barker clan! Find out what behind-the-scenes info our EXCLUSIVE insider has here.

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, is more than ready for her dad to marry Kourtney Kardashian! The 16-year-old, who’s been estranged from her mother, Shanna Moakler, for some time, is more than happy to bring on 41-year-old Kourtney into the family full time. “Alabama pretty much already feels like Kourtney is a motherly figure for her, but she can’t wait until [Travis and Kourtney] get married so she can officially call Kourtney her stepmom,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. 

“Alabama is so close with her dad already and she knows it’s not always easy bringing two families together. But Alabama feels like Kourtney is such a perfect fit and she feels so lucky to call her family.”

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the 2021 MTV VMAs (Shutterstock).

The insider went on, “But this marriage isn’t only about Travis and Kourtney, it’s really a blending of both families which makes it even more exciting. Alabama adores Kourtney and she loves how perfectly they all mesh.” Travis, who shares Alabama, son Landon, and adopted daughter Atiana with Shanna, has also been getting along quite nicely with Kourt’s kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. The Poosh founder shares her three children with ex Scott Disick, 38.

Travis Barker, Alabama Barker
Travis Barker & daughter Alabama at the 2018 Los Angeles Beautycon (Shutterstock).

The word’s still out on if Alabama and mom Shanna are close to rekindling their relationship. Moreover, our insiders shared back in Nov. 2021 that Shanna was feeling “betrayed” by her children getting closer and closer with soon-to-be-stepmom Kourtney.

Shanna is devastated that her kids are spending so much time with the Kardashians, but she knows there’s not much she can do,” a source shared with HL. “She feels she’s done so much for her kids as a mother [and] feels they’ve turned on her. These are Hollywood kids enamored by the Kardashian family and she feels they’re being teenagers.”

Although the former reality star may be concerned, an additional source close to the KarJenner family noted that Kourtney has known Travis’s kids “for years” and that it was an “authentic” connection that organically grew over time.

“As everybody knows, Kourtney is an incredible mother and she’s so good with children. They always come first in her eyes,” they stated. “Kourtney really didn’t have to try to build a bond with Alabama and Landon. The connection was mutual. She loves them like her own.“