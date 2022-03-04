Holly Scarfone: 5 Things To Know About The Woman, 23, Spotted Out With Scott Disick

Model and reality TV star Holly Scarfone is the latest woman that’s been hanging out with Scott Disick. Learn more about Holly here.

Could Holly Scarfone, 23, be Scott Disick‘s new girlfriend? Fans sure think so after the young model and reality star was spotted out with the Talentless founder on two occasions. The pair got dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Feb. 25, which was followed by a night out at the Boum Boum night club in Paris on March 2. Holly looked gorgeous both nights and eerily resembled a certain other famous reality star whom Scott knows very well.

So, who is Holly Scarfone? Here’s what to know about the woman who may be following in the footsteps of Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin by entering into a romantic relationship with Scott.

Holly went to college in Colorado.

Holly graduated from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Science in psychology. She attended the university from 2018 to 2021, after finishing high school in Scotts Valley, California. Holly was born in Canada but appears to be sticking around here in the U.S, especially if she’s dating Scott.

She was on ‘Too Hot To Handle’.

Holly appeared on season three of the Netflix reality TV dating show Too Hot To Handle. She made it to the finale (episode 10) and had a hot-and-heavy relationship with fellow contestant Nathan Soan. The pair broke the rules several times on the show, which reduced the total prize money for the entire cast. They left as a couple but broke up not long after.

When asked what drew her to Nathan, in an interview with US Weekly in January 2022, Holly said, “I feel like sometimes you just know — like, it’s really hard for me to pinpoint one thing. Besides the fact that he’s just stunning, he’s beautiful, he’s an alpha. His personality is incredible, and he’s so intelligent too, but it was just a feeling of, like, I don’t know — I just saw him. The best I can describe it is like magnets — almost, like, I was just instantly attracted to him.” She also said she has “no regrets” about her time on the show.

She’s a model.

It’s no surprise that Holly’s stunning looks have gotten her a few modeling gigs. She’s represented by the Donna Baldwin Agency that’s located in Denver, according to her LinkedIn page. Holly previously worked as an interior designer and social media manager for retail store West Elm and was a receptionist at Simply Skin Spa.

She’s active on Instagram.

Holly has over 620,000 followers on Instagram. She posts many of her gorgeous modeling shots on her page. Holly pulls off outfits ranging from sexy bikinis to fancy dresses. She also documents her lavish traveling adventures with a plethora of epic photos.

She resembles another famous model/reality star.

Holly looks a lot like Kendall Jenner, 26. If you go through Holly’s Instagram, you almost have to do a double take because of how much she resembles the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. It’s pretty ironic considering Scott has close ties with Kendall. After all, he’s got three kids with Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, whom he dated on-and-off from 2005 to 2015.