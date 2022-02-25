Scott Disick, 38, Spotted On Date With Total Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone, 23 – See Photos

Scott Disick was seen out and about in Malibu with a new love interest Holly Scarfone and she looks a lot like someone close to the KarJenner clan!

Scott Disick, 38, stepped out on Thursday night at Nobu in Malibu with 23-year-old Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone in photos you can see here, and she looked a lot like Kylie Jenner! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seemed to be taking after Kanye West‘s recent dating habits with model Chaney Jones, who has fashioned herself to be an almost spitting image of Kim Kardashian.

Scott and Holly were spotted leaving the popular restaurant as Holly wore a long, flowy beige dress that tied up at the cleavage and paired the look with low, pointed-toe black heels and a beige-colored Bottega Veneta handbag. Scott joined the reality star in a monochromatic ensemble which featured black pants, sneakers, and a black North Face puffer, topping off the look with a black baseball cap.

Holly is one of the many singles who joined the popular Netflix show for season 3 and was linked to fellow contestant Nathan Sloan. She was born in Canada, but lives in the U.S. and graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Colorado. Holly’s also garnered a pretty impressive Instagram following, also working as a model and influencer on the platform and looking … well … a lot like a certain other famous reality star.

Scott has been spotted with a bevy of beautiful models over the past couple of months since his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, became engaged to Blink 182 rocker, Travis Barker, 46. For the past couple of weeks, Scott has been spending a lot of time with 24-year-old model, Hana Cross — leading many to believe that the two are getting serious. A friend of Scott’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, however, that the reality star will likely never get serious about a new love interest until he gets over Kourtney completely. “He just wants someone to fill the void in his heart left by Kourtney, which is never going to happen,” the source insisted.

“Scott wants to always have the young pretty model and that is great. The problem with Scott, though, is that he doesn’t even know what he is looking for,” the friend said. Following his split with Kourtney — with whom he shares three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, Reign, 7 — Scott dated Sofia Richie, 23, and Amelia Hamlin, 20. Scott’s friends believe he needs to aim older when dating again. “If Scott does get into a serious relationship, his friends feel that it needs to be someone more his own age who is looking for the same things that he is looking for,” the pal said. “He is not getting any younger and he needs to accept that.”