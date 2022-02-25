See Pics

Scott Disick, 38, Spotted On Date With Total Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Holly Scarfone, 23 – See Photos

Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2019
*EXCLUSIVE* Saint-Barthelemy, FRANCE - Looking relaxed on the beach during his sun-drenched holiday on the Caribbean Island of St Barts, the Reality Star Scott Disick was spotted in the company of the bikini-clad model Bella Banos who bares a striking resemblance to the American Model Kendall Jenner. Bella got a little touchy-feely with the reality star as she donned her sexy orange bikini, showing off her sexy voluptuous physique in hot the West Indian sunshine. Pictured: Scott Disick - Bella Banos BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ELIOT PRESS-MEGA-IMP FEATURES / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick and a mystery brunette girl strolling one the beach during holidays season in St-Barts. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick and a mystery brunette girl strolling one the beach during holidays season in St-Barts. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815527_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Saint-Barthelemy, FRANCE - Reality star Scott Disick is seen on the beach during the holiday season in St Barths.Pictured: Scott DisickBACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer

Scott Disick was seen out and about in Malibu with a new love interest Holly Scarfone and she looks a lot like someone close to the KarJenner clan!

Scott Disick, 38, stepped out on Thursday night at Nobu in Malibu with 23-year-old Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone in photos you can see here, and she looked a lot like Kylie Jenner! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seemed to be taking after Kanye West‘s recent dating habits with model Chaney Jones, who has fashioned herself to be an almost spitting image of Kim Kardashian.

Scott and Holly were spotted leaving the popular restaurant as Holly wore a long, flowy beige dress that tied up at the cleavage and paired the look with low, pointed-toe black heels and a beige-colored Bottega Veneta handbag. Scott joined the reality star in a monochromatic ensemble which featured black pants, sneakers, and a black North Face puffer, topping off the look with a black baseball cap.

Holly is one of the many singles who joined the popular Netflix show for season 3 and was linked to fellow contestant Nathan Sloan. She was born in Canada, but lives in the U.S. and graduated with a degree in psychology from the University of Colorado. Holly’s also garnered a pretty impressive Instagram following, also working as a model and influencer on the platform and looking … well … a lot like a certain other famous reality star.

Scott has been spotted with a bevy of beautiful models over the past couple of months since his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, became engaged to Blink 182 rocker, Travis Barker, 46. For the past couple of weeks, Scott has been spending a lot of time with 24-year-old model, Hana Cross — leading many to believe that the two are getting serious. A friend of Scott’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, however, that the reality star will likely never get serious about a new love interest until he gets over Kourtney completely. “He just wants someone to fill the void in his heart left by Kourtney, which is never going to happen,” the source insisted.

Related Gallery

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: See The Couple's Most Memorable Outings

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin enjoy some family time having lunch at Taverna Tony in Malibu with his kids Penelope, Reign, and Mason.Pictured: Scott Disick, Amelia HamlinBACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick, left, and Amelia Hamlin attend a party at Ruschmeyer's, in Montauk, NY Celebrity Sightings in Montauk, East Hampton, United States - 17 Jul 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amelia Hamlin bares a little more skin than expected as a teen, showing some major side boob while out having dinner at Nobu with Scott Disick and his adolescent son Mason. The trio appeared to have a fun dinner, walking out full of smiles and laughter. Pictured: Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Amelia Hamlin BACKGRID USA 27 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“Scott wants to always have the young pretty model and that is great. The problem with Scott, though, is that he doesn’t even know what he is looking for,” the friend said. Following his split with Kourtney — with whom he shares three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, Reign, 7 — Scott dated Sofia Richie, 23, and Amelia Hamlin, 20.  Scott’s friends believe he needs to aim older when dating again. “If Scott does get into a serious relationship, his friends feel that it needs to be someone more his own age who is looking for the same things that he is looking for,” the pal said. “He is not getting any younger and he needs to accept that.”