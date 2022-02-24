Chaney Jones Rocks Kim K-Like Black Catsuit On Cozy Shopping Date With Kanye West

Chaney Jones took another page out of Kim Kardashian’s style book as she rocked a black tank top and tight leggings as she went shopping with Kanye West.

Kanye West, 44, and Chaney Jones, 24, have been spending even more time together in Miami amid his drama with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The pair stopped by none other than Balenciaga for some retail therapy on Thursday, Feb. 24. Kanye kept it casual in a grey sweatshirt, jeans and tall black rain boots as he put his arm around the Kim look-alike who rocked a black tank top and tight leggings that showed off all her curves which can be seen in these pics.

She completed the outfit with large reflective sunglasses and a chic black Hermes bag. This isn’t the first time she has sported a look eerily similar to the SKIMS founder. The model rocked another Kim K look when for a beach day as she wore a cheeky long sleeve black bathing suit which had a cut-out in the back and a thong showing off her derrière.

Most recently, she strutted her stuff in a Kardashian-style catsuit at the Donda 2 listening party. She paired the outfit with matching boots and a pair of massive black shades. The pair was spotted boarding their flight to catch the flight to Miami. Ye famously covered his full face with one of his black face masks. Chaney channeled both Kanye and Kim as she rocked a matching black catsuit. This comes after his relationship with actress Julia Fox fizzled out.

Meanwhile, the drama between Ye and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s divorce continues. Aside from his Instagram feud with Kim’s man Pete Davidson, he recently denied Kim’s request to be legally single. And a source close to Kim says she is “not at all happy with Kanye’s attempts to delay their divorce. She wants to dissolve this marriage as quickly as possible!”

She also wishes that Ye would leave Pete alone and let her move on once and for all. “Kim didn’t end her marriage to Kanye because of Pete and Kanye knows this,” the source insisted. “She ended the marriage because they were not compatible any longer and because she was not in love with the person he had become. Kanye knows now that there is no getting her back and he now needs to accept this.”