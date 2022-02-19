Kanye West Covers Face For Flight With Chaney Jones After He Challenges Kim’s ‘Legally Single’ Request

Kanye West was joined by gal pal Chaney Jones at LAX on Feb. 18, opting to keep his face totally covered underneath a casual hoodie, jeans and Croc boots.

Kanye West, 44, kept his face hidden as he arrived at LAX for a flight with Chaney Jones, 24. The Yeezy designer rocked a brown colored face cover with small perforated holes underneath a graphic ‘Balenciaga Paris’ zip-up hoodie in the images published via the Daily Mail. He finished his look with faded black jeans and his go-to Croc x Balenciaga boots, as well as a pair of gloves.

Chaney, who fans have noticed looks a lot like Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian, 41, seemed to be channeling the SKIMS founder once again. The 24-year-old opted for a skintight black catsuit, just like Kim might wear — along with to-the-knee boots and a futuristic pair of frameless black sunglasses. She appeared to be holding a black Birkin bag with gold hardware for the flight to an unknown destination.

Chaney, who is a model, has been hanging around with Kanye in the last couple of weeks: the beauty and Watch The Throne rapper were spotted on several occasions, including out for a dinner to Nobu Malibu on Monday, Feb. 7 for a Donda 2 listening party. She also popped up at a party for the premiere of his Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs days later. Notably, a source confirmed to HollywoodLife that Ye’s relationship with Julia Fox, 32, fizzled after just six weeks.

The Chicago native’s latest trip comes after a flurry of drama relating to his split from Kim — including his objection to her filing to becoming “legally single” amid their on-going divorce. Per court docs, Kanye said, “The Court should deny [Kim]’s request for a separate trial on the termination of marital status because the motion does not provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status.”

Kim filed for divorce back in Feb. 2021, however, appeared to want to quicken the process after Kanye’s public attempt to win her back in December — which is when she requested the move to become legally single by “terminating and bifurcating” her marriage. The motion also came several weeks into her new romance with Pete Davidson, 28, who has been the subject of on-going social media attacks by Kanye.