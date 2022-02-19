See Pics

Kanye West Covers Face For Flight With Chaney Jones After He Challenges Kim’s ‘Legally Single’ Request

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Encino, CA - Seeing Pink! Matching duo Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin pictured arriving at West Valley Medical Center along with their bodyguard. The couple stepped out in matching bubblegum pink. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Actor Jeff Goldblum and his wife step out for the Prada event in Los Angeles. Pictured: Jeff Goldblum BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kanye West and Julia FoxSchiaparelli show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2022, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 24 Jan 2022
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Sighting in NYC Tribeca, NY. 24 Jan 2022 Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA822362_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kanye West was joined by gal pal Chaney Jones at LAX on Feb. 18, opting to keep his face totally covered underneath a casual hoodie, jeans and Croc boots.

Kanye West, 44, kept his face hidden as he arrived at LAX for a flight with Chaney Jones, 24. The Yeezy designer rocked a brown colored face cover with small perforated holes underneath a graphic ‘Balenciaga Paris’ zip-up hoodie in the images published via the Daily Mail. He finished his look with faded black jeans and his go-to Croc x Balenciaga boots, as well as a pair of gloves.

Chaney, who fans have noticed looks a lot like Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian, 41, seemed to be channeling the SKIMS founder once again. The 24-year-old opted for a skintight black catsuit, just like Kim might wear — along with to-the-knee boots and a futuristic pair of frameless black sunglasses. She appeared to be holding a black Birkin bag with gold hardware for the flight to an unknown destination.

Kanye West was spotted jetting out of LAX on Feb. 19. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Chaney, who is a model, has been hanging around with Kanye in the last couple of weeks: the beauty and Watch The Throne rapper were spotted on several occasions, including out for a dinner to Nobu Malibu on Monday, Feb. 7 for a Donda 2 listening party. She also popped up at a party for the premiere of his Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs days later. Notably, a source confirmed to HollywoodLife that Ye’s relationship with Julia Fox, 32, fizzled after just six weeks.

Related Gallery

Kanye West's Biggest Feuds: From Pete Davidson to Taylor Swift

Pete Davidson Tubi's 'The Freak Brothers' Experience at Fred Segal, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2021
Television personality Kim Kardashian West wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and husband/rapper Kanye West wearing a Dunhill look arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 10 Feb 2020
Singer Billie Eilish arrives at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock and Girls5eva and sponsored by IHG Hotels and Resorts held at the City Market Social House on December 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Dec 2021

The Chicago native’s latest trip comes after a flurry of drama relating to his split from Kim — including his objection to her filing to becoming “legally single” amid their on-going divorce. Per court docs, Kanye said, “The Court should deny [Kim]’s request for a separate trial on the termination of marital status because the motion does not provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status.”

Kim filed for divorce back in Feb. 2021, however, appeared to want to quicken the process after Kanye’s public attempt to win her back in December — which is when she requested the move to become legally single by “terminating and bifurcating” her marriage. The motion also came several weeks into her new romance with Pete Davidson, 28, who has been the subject of on-going social media attacks by Kanye.