Chaney Jones: 5 Things To Know About Kim Kardashian Look-Alike, 24, Hanging With Kanye West

Kanye West was seen out partying with the model, along with fellow rappers Travis Scott and French Montana, at a listening party for his much-anticipated new album ‘Donda 2.’

Does Kanye West have yet another new muse? The 44-year-old rapper was spotted hanging with 24-year-old model Chaney Jones at Nobu in Malibu on Monday February 7 during a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The “All Of The Lights” rapper was seen living it up with the model, along with fellow rappers French Montana and Travis Scott. Find out more about Chaney, and everything you need to know about her here.

1. Chaney is a model.

Like many of the beautiful women that Kanye has been hanging out with, Chaney is a rising star in the fashion world. She’s a model, who regularly posts beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram account, showcasing a wide variety of looks. She has over 100,000 followers on Instagram. On her account, she’s tagged major brands like GSUWOO and KY Boutique.

2. She had similar looks to Kim during her outing with Kanye.

While at the Donda 2 listening party, it was hard not to notice how similar Chaney looked to Kanye’s ex Kim Kardashian. Chaney rocked an all-black jumpsuit, along with tall boots, and a huge pair of blue sunglasses. The whole ensemble was incredibly similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in December.

3. Kanye has hung out with Chaney on more than one occasion.

Shortly after jetting to New York to celebrate his girlfriend Julia Fox’s 32nd birthday party, Kanye was spotted with Chaney at a Malibu party, laughing with friends, as Chaney could be seen standing behind him on the balcony. Chaney and Kanye laughed, as the rapper chatted up a woman in white on January 30.

4. She’s a college graduate.

While Chaney seems to mostly keep her life relatively private aside from her stunning photos on Instagram, she did share a throwback photo from her college graduation and shared her plans to get a Masters. One of her friends commented, seeming to indicate that she was an Elementary Education major. So, maybe Chaney will also be seen molding young minds soon. “Reminiscing on college graduation. So excited to share that I will be going back to school to get my masters degree! I love pushing myself and striving for greatness. Stay tuned for degree #2,” she wrote in the caption.

5. She opened a mental health practice in Georgia

Other than education, it seems like self-care and mental health are another passion of Chaney’s. The model announced that she’d opened up a practice to help treat people’s mental health issues in Atlanta. She shared a graphic in November 2021 that laid out all of the services that the practice offered. “So excited to announce our new mental health practice in Atlanta, Georgia!” she wrote in an Instagram caption, announcing the new venture.